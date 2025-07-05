CM visits DHQ Hospital Pakpattan, takes action against MS

LAHORE: “It is not the shortage of doctors and nurses, but the lack of sense of service,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her visit to DHQ Hospital Pakpattan to inspect various wards, stores and labs of the hospital.

The CM rejected an attempt to cover up the facts by MS and other responsible persons, and took a strong action against CO Health Pakpattan Dr Sohail Asghar and MS DHQ Hospital Pakpattan Dr Adnan Ghaffar for their criminal negligence in the discharge of official duties. She directed to arrest them and got a case registered against them in this regard.

The CM visited patients in different wards and inquired about their condition one by one. She also interacted with the patients and their families, sitting in the waiting room of the hospital, and inquired them about the supply of medicines and availability of treatment facilities. Patients and their families piled up complaints of mismanagement and negligence in the hospital. They also complained about bringing medicines from outside.

The chief minister said, “Despite the presence of medicines in store, they are being ordered from outside by colluding with the pharmacy. We are giving Rs 100 billion for medicines, then why are the people not getting them free?” She also got angry over no announcement for free medicines in the hospital.

She highlighted, “If you try, you can find out the situation quite easily, it has come to light in a round of the hospital.”

She strictly reprimanded for not getting medicine despite being available in store, and directed to implement Code Red and Code Blue system in government hospitals.

The chief minister said, “90% of patients in DHQ are complaining about ordering medicines from outside. The necessary machinery and equipment are packed and not used. They are brought from outside.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif got furious and asked the relevant authorities with a heavy heart, “Do people come to hospitals to die?” She directed them to take effective decisions on all inquiries within a week, and said, “New MS from Sahiwal should be posted to DHQ Hospital Pakpattan.”

The chief minister got offended over the use of AC in offices, but not in wards for the patients. She got three private labs sealed for their collusion with Pakpattan hospital staff, and got three lab technicians from a private lab dismissed for colluding with the hospital staff. She also directed to arrest the owner and in-charge of the parking company on the complaints of overcharging Rs 50 and Rs 100 as parking fee from patients and their families, and directed to relieve DC Pakpattan of charges.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed measures to ban the use of mobile phones by doctors and paramedical staff during duty in hospitals, and directed to implement pager system instead for communication in hospitals.

She said, “Strong decisions are necessary to make those responsible realize.”

Earlier an inquiry report into the hospital affairs was presented, which said, “MS DHQ Hospital Pakpattan has failed to fulfill his administrative responsibility.”

It added, “The hospital consultants are not giving adequate time to patients.”

It detailed, “Equipment required in the hospital is in the store, but has not been used. The reason for delay in the treatment of patients is the indifference of consultants, doctors and staff. Specialist doctors do not conduct rounds. Pedan incubators are present but not functional.”

The inquiry report highlighted, “Health Care Commission rules and regulations are not being followed completely in DHQ Hospital Pakpattan.”

It added, “Emergency protocols for patients are not observed in DHQ Hospital, and its critical staff is not trained either.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025