PTI assails Punjab govt for ‘victimising’ its legislators in PA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leaders on Friday castigated the Punjab government for victimising their legislators in the Punjab Assembly, saying if they were expelled from the Assembly, they would hold an assembly on the streets.

“We are prepared to stand against this government. We have been protesting since February 8 and will continue to do so. We possess both the constitutional and legal right to protest,” Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bachchar, while addressing at a press conference. He was joined by PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, PTI senior leader Latif Khosa and others.

Bachchar further said that after their mandate was stolen, they protested in the Punjab Assembly, and they have been protesting since the regime change. He complained that those in power have made heinous accusations against the founder of the PTI (Imran Khan) while their MPAs have been arrested for minor offences.

“The current chief minister (labelling her as a fake CM) could not even spend the entire budget; all she has done is arrest the PTI leaders,” he added.

In response to a statement from Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, he said that the Speaker told them to resign and leave; “we ask, why should we go? Those who came to power through illegitimate means should go”. He accused the Speaker of suspending their legislators for protesting, adding that it was their right to protest in the Punjab Assembly. “We will take legal action against the Speaker’s illegal actions,” he added.

He questioned Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer’s actions, stating, “Can the Deputy Speaker protest? There is even footage of him climbing the dais. The Speaker was risking his reputation, and his decision has dented the image of the Assembly. “Mr Speaker, you should maintain impartiality; our 106 members stand united,” he added.

He remarked on the situation in Adiala Jail, saying, “Adiala Jail was within the limits of Punjab, yet we are not allowed to meet our leader. Neither family members nor any leaders can visit the founder of the PTI. Which jurisdiction does Adiala Jail fall under?”

He pointed out that the Auditor General’s report indicates that corruption was occurring in Punjab; if money is funnelled to individuals from preferred banks, they will not remain silent and will take action, he warned.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja observed that the entire system has been built on a foundation of lies, and this system needs to be held accountable for its mistreatment of public representatives. He pointed out that the form of protest can take many forms and thus, no member should be expelled from the Assembly for protesting. He stated that they will exercise their legal rights, but expressed concern over the judicial system, saying, there was no justice in this system.

He committed to fighting for the case of these 26 members in every venue available, adding that the people will not remain silent; they have their rights. They will also pursue their rights through the courts, he added.

He pointed out, “There is lawlessness at every level in this country,” and noted that “those who were supposed to enforce the law were violating it.”

He added that today, Pakistan is passing through a dark era, and Pakistan has seen many dark eras in the past. “Pakistan must be guided toward light and prosperity; together, we need to lift Pakistan out of the dark ages. The people of Pakistan know who was truly fighting for their rights,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI senior leader Latif Khosa criticised the Punjab government for undermining human rights. He noted that they began their crackdown by suspending 26 members.

Khosa accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of targeting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

“A fictitious government was given reserved seats to a fictitious government and thus making a mockery of Pakistan; however, we will not allow this to happen,” he added.

He averred that he and the people would not permit fascism to take root in the country. He lamented the Punjab government for stripping away the right to protest in parliament and outside. He added that the reference against their legislators would never succeed, and they would do everything in their power to prevent it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025