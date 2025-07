KYIV: Russia launched a record 539 drones, 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Friday.

The military said its air defence units shot down 270 drones while 208 more were lost - referring to electronic warfare the Ukrainian military uses to redirect them - or they were drone simulators lacking warheads.

Kyiv mayor says Russian drones, missiles trigger fires, injure eight

Air defence also downed two cruise missiles, it added.