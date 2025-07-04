AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Open auction of five paddle courts: CDA generates record Rs7.6m monthly revenue

Recorder Report Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will generate record Rs7.6 million in monthly revenue through the open auction of five paddle courts across Islamabad, as part of its broader initiative to promote sports and transform the city into a model capital.

The development was shared during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Senior officials including CDA Board members and directors of key departments attended.

The meeting reviewed the progress on Islamabad’s beautification plan, activation of the Blue Area food street and parking plaza, expansion of parks, and improvement in solid waste management.

It was informed that land has been allocated for 25 football and 25 cricket grounds, along with plans for futsal fields, an indoor cricket facility, and five cricket academies.

The chairman approved a dancing fountain for F-9 Park and instructed the installation of modern lighting and upgraded amenities in all parks. He also directed swift execution of projects such as electric buses, cable cars, and urban forestry, and ordered upgrades to major roads and green belts.

To support sanitation, the meeting approved procurement of advanced machinery.

Chairman Randhawa said CDA is utilising all resources to enhance Islamabad’s beauty, livability, and public services.

