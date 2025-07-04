CDA announces digitalisation of its services

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday announced digitalisation of its services and adoption of a cashless payment system for property tax, water charges, transfer fees, and other services.

According to details, citizens will soon be able to access all CDA services from home through online portals, saving time and resources.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and Director General Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA Headquarters. Members of the CDA Board participated in the meeting, while Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, joined along with his team via Zoom.

The meeting focused on modernising the CDA One Window Facilitation Centre, introducing digital submission of maps and layout plans, and integrating a cashless online payment system. It was emphasised that these reforms would enhance transparency, ensure efficient service delivery, and significantly reduce public inconvenience.

Officials informed the meeting that the CDA has already initiated the computerisation of land records and is transitioning its financial system from manual to digital. These efforts are yielding positive outcomes and are part of the broader shift toward e-governance and good governance.

The PITB briefed the CDA on its experience with various IT and digitalisation initiatives in Punjab. It was agreed that PITB’s expertise could assist in implementing similar models in Islamabad to improve public access to CDA services.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to transforming CDA into a model institution through digital innovation. He stressed simplifying procedures for the public and ensuring the integration of online payments under a cashless system. He also directed the CDA’s IT Wing and senior officers to coordinate closely with PITB for joint execution of mutually beneficial projects.

The meeting further decided to modernize the monitoring and evaluation mechanism of all CDA formations through a digital dashboard to ensure timely achievement of targets.

It was agreed that officials from CDA and PITB will continue consultations through regular Zoom meetings to exchange ideas and finalise actionable recommendations, which will be presented for approval by the CDA Board.

Additionally, it was announced that CDA will hold regular follow-up meetings, chaired by its chairman, to review progress on digitalisation and ensure all initiatives reach their logical conclusion.

