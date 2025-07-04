AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Unity government: Achakzai offers to hold talks with PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: Mahmood Khan Achakzai, leader of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) and chairman of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), on Thursday offered to hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the formation of a “unity government” amid what he described as a deepening political and constitutional crisis in the country.

Speaking at a presser, Achakzai said that he was prepared to engage with the prime minister solely on the issue of forming a national unity government to steer the country out of the prevalent economic and political crisis.

“Talks with this government are not possible except on the issue of forming a national government. This is not the time to hurl insults at each other as we need unity right now,” he declared.

His remarks come days after the Supreme Court, in a 7-5 majority ruling, accepted review petitions that stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its entitlement to seats reserved for women and minorities in both national and provincial assemblies. The decision led to the reallocation of nearly 80 seats to other parliamentary parties.

Achakzai criticised the apex court’s verdict, describing it as a sign of the broader erosion of democratic values in the country. “Political parties have begged for seats instead of upholding democratic principles,” he lamented.

He accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the judiciary of undermining the 2024 general elections, alleging these institutions manipulated the process to disadvantage PTI.

Achakzai said the party’s electoral symbol was unjustly revoked and condemned the treatment of its lawmakers and supporters.

“We may have differences with Imran Khan, but the treatment meted out to his party is unjust,” he said, adding that PTI lawmakers and their families were barred from visiting detained members outside Adiala Jail.

Recalling the arrests of opposition lawmakers within the premises of parliament last year, Achakzai accused the National Assembly Speaker of bias, accusing him of remaining a silent spectator while such actions took place.

He criticised the Speaker’s assertion that spy agencies have the authority to tap anyone’s calls, describing his silence on the issue as criminal negligence. He urged the Speaker to either fulfil his responsibilities as custodian of the House or consider stepping down.

On foreign policy, he denounced Israeli actions in Gaza and called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be declared a global terrorist for the killing of Palestinians.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Mahmood Khan Achakzai Unity government

