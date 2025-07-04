Spot rate firm amid modest activity

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,500 per maund.

200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Kabeerwala were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 16,625 per maund and 200 bales of Jahania were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025