Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 167,549 tonnes of cargo comprising 118,354 tonnes of import cargo and 49,195 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 118,354 comprised of77,631 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,6,035 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 2,182 tonnes of Rock Phosphate&1,330 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds 31,176 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,195 comprised of 27,122 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 377 tonnes of Buik Cargo & 3,302 tonnes ofCement,18,394 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as, 05 ships namely, Araya Bhum, M.T. Sargodha, Wan Hal 136, Oocl Atlanta & Mm Madrid, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Xin Lian Chang, Araya Bhum, Kiran Istanbul, An Yang, Xin Beijing, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, Msc Apollo & Grand Concord, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Phoenix Ocean and BBG Forever are left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, Amir Gas and Rose-M are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 177,660 tonnes, comprising 132,212 tonnes imports cargo and 45,448 export cargo carried in 3,740 Containers (1,580 TEUs Imports &2,160 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Blue Bird, Swan and America Graeca & another ship Ál-Daayen’ carrying Gasoline, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, MW-4 and PGPCL respectively on Thursday 3rd July, 2025.

