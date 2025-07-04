AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-04

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 167,549 tonnes of cargo comprising 118,354 tonnes of import cargo and 49,195 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 118,354 comprised of77,631 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,6,035 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 2,182 tonnes of Rock Phosphate&1,330 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds 31,176 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,195 comprised of 27,122 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 377 tonnes of Buik Cargo & 3,302 tonnes ofCement,18,394 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as, 05 ships namely, Araya Bhum, M.T. Sargodha, Wan Hal 136, Oocl Atlanta & Mm Madrid, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Xin Lian Chang, Araya Bhum, Kiran Istanbul, An Yang, Xin Beijing, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, Msc Apollo & Grand Concord, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Phoenix Ocean and BBG Forever are left the port on Thursday morning, while three more ships, Hansa Africa, Amir Gas and Rose-M are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 177,660 tonnes, comprising 132,212 tonnes imports cargo and 45,448 export cargo carried in 3,740 Containers (1,580 TEUs Imports &2,160 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Blue Bird, Swan and America Graeca & another ship Ál-Daayen’ carrying Gasoline, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, MW-4 and PGPCL respectively on Thursday 3rd July, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories