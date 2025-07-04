AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Markets Print 2025-07-04

European shares advance as markets take US jobs data in stride

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed higher on Thursday as investors took in stride a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, with bank stocks leading gains as focus remained on a potential trade deal between the European Union and the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% higher, in tandem with a 0.9% rise in the US S&P 500. Germany’s DAX advanced 0.6%, while France’s CAC 40 added 0.2%. US job growth was unexpectedly solid in June, with the nonfarm payrolls reading shooting above market estimates for the month.

“Today’s good news should be treated as such by the markets, with equities rising despite the accompanying pickup in interest rates,” said Jeff Schulze, head of economic and market strategy at ClearBridge Investments.

US interest rate futures show traders betting on a September start to Federal Reserve rate cuts and a total of just two quarter-point reductions by yearend, not the three rate cuts that they had favoured prior to the data.

Banks were the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, with British lenders Natwest and Lloyds leading the charge at a more than 3% rise each.

British stocks, bonds and the pound stabilised after losses on Wednesday as Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office rushed to give finance minister Rachel Reeves his full backing after she appeared in tears in parliament. UK midcaps climbed 1.2%, while the internationally-focussed blue-chip index added 0.6%.

Also giving a leg up to global markets was the announcement of a deal between the United States and Vietnam ahead of next week’s deadline set by President Donald Trump for new US trade tariffs worldwide.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the

European Union was aiming first for a trade agreement in principle with the United States before the deadline.

The US also lifted export restrictions on Chinese-bound shipments from chip design software developers and ethane producers. German engineering company Siemens AG closed 0.8% higher after jumping as much as 3% in response to easing US-China trade tensions.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives advanced Trump’s massive tax-cut and spending bill toward a final yes-or-no vote on Thursday.

Shares of some European renewable energy companies extended gains from the previous session, with Vestas up close to 7%. The final version of the US bill is seen as more positive for wind power than an earlier version.

