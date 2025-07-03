2022 flood victims: ADB, Sindh govt launch ‘business recovery’ initiative

HYDERABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has launched a significant business recovery and empowerment initiative aimed at families affected by the 2022 floods.

A delegation from ADB, led by Gender Specialist Judha Bukhari, visited Hyderabad and held a strategic meeting at the office of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI).

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on a new Rs. 440 million project that focuses on business support, skills training, and financial assistance for flood-affected households. She informed participants that approximately 2.1 million families were impacted by the 2022 floods.

In the initial phase, more than 6,000 families will be supported to start small businesses tailored to their needs and capabilities. “Each family will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 300,000 or more, depending on the viability of their business ideas,” she stated. “The objective of this initiative is to empower vulnerable communities by enabling them to become self-sufficient through sustainable livelihoods.”

She also highlighted that the core purpose of the meeting was to gather practical business ideas and develop an effective local strategy in collaboration with the community. She appreciated the support extended by HCSTSI for the upcoming business survey in Hyderabad and described the partnership as a model for impactful collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, HCSTSI Acting President, Ahmed Idrees Chohan lauded the initiative as a “timely and commendable joint effort by ADB and the Government of Sindh.” He emphasized that the program would particularly benefit women and youth, helping them achieve financial independence.

“Small-scale business models such as sewing machine distribution for home-based women, tailoring services, tiff in services, and e-commerce training can help individuals market their products on digital platforms,” He said. He also stressed the need to promote the establishment of new industries where flood-affected individuals can find employment and contribute to national economic growth.

HCSTSI Vice President Shan Sehgal added that small-scale hospitality and food ventures can have a strong impact. Citing the example of Bangladesh, he noted that millions of women there have become self-reliant through microenterprises a successful model that Pakistan can also adopt. He further suggested that technical training and marketing skills should be imparted to youth, enabling them to independently manage sustainable businesses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025