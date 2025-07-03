Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 219,628 tonnes of cargo comprising 146,918 tonnes of import cargo and 72,710 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 146,918 comprised of 78,036 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,640 tonnes ofBuik Cargo, 12,879 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 2,030 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds 45,333 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 72,710 comprised of 36,433 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 188 tonnes of Buik Cargo, 2,108 tonnes of Barite Lumps & 1,942 tonnes of Cement ,32,039 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 06 ships namely Kota Manzanillo, Addison, Uafl Dubal, Msc Apollo, Araya Bhum & An Yang, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 namely from Bao Glory, Apl Antwerp, Spinnaker Sw, Gsl Christen, Konrad & X-Press Kohima, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘GFS Prime’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while another bulk cargo carrier ‘Xin Hai Tong’ expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 155,084 tonnes, comprising 107,386 tonnes imports cargo and 47,698 export cargo carried in 3,436 Containers (1,377 TEUs Imports &2,059 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Hansa America, Ejnam and America Graeca carrying Container, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, EETL and MW-4 respectively on Wednesday 2nd July, 2025.

