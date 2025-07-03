Rescue 1122 team saves shepherd from drowning

LAHORE: Owing to carrying out the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif with regard to taking pre-emptive precautionary measures, the life of a drowning person in the Haru River was saved. A shepherd got trapped in the sudden flash flood in the Haru River near Marri Kunjour, a suburb of Attock. Upon receiving the information, a well-trained team of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot.

Expert and well-trained rescuers of Rescue 1122 Emergency Service immediately launched a rescue operation. The rescuers dived hundreds of feet down and safely pulled the shepherd out of the river. The rescue team rescued a 45-year-old citizen from the flood-ravaged Haru River and shifted him to a safe place. The victim profoundly thanked Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the entire team of rescuers. He said that Allah Almighty has granted him a new life.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and rescue teams across the province were issued red alert at the onset of monsoon season. On account of taking quick response by the administration and rescue teams, a human life has been saved by taking timely swift action. The Chief Minister commended the performance of Attock administration and rescue team by saving a precious human life. She herself did virtual monitoring of the rescue operation.

