AIRLINK 154.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.41%)
BOP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.67%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.42%)
FCCL 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
OGDC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.19%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 41.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
PTC 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 93.44 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (4.87%)
SSGC 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.88%)
YOUW 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 130,060 Increased By 1860.7 (1.45%)
KSE30 39,847 Increased By 742.1 (1.9%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices little changed as expectations for OPEC+ increase weigh

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2025 11:25am

SINGAPORE: Oil futures were little changed on Wednesday as markets weighed expectations from more supply from major producers next month, a softer US dollar and a mixed bag of economic and market indicators from the US, the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent crude was up 2 cents at $67.13 a barrel at 0345 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1 cent to $65.44 a barrel.

Brent has traded between a high of $69.05 a barrel and low of $66.34 since June 25, as concerns of supply disruptions in the Middle East producing region have ebbed following the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Also weighing on prices, sources said American Petroleum Institute data late on Tuesday showed US crude oil inventories rose by 680,000 barrels in the past week at a time when stockpiles typically draw amid the summer demand season.

“Today’s oil price moves are being pushed by the interplay of potentially rising OPEC+ supply, confusing US inventory signals, uncertain geopolitical outlook, and macro-policy ambiguity,” said Phillip Nova senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva.

However, planned supply increases by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, know as OPEC+, appear already priced in by investors and are unlikely to catch markets off-guard again imminently, she added.

Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week the group plans to raise output by 411,000 barrels per day next month when it meets on July 6, a similar amount to hikes agreed for May, June and July.

The market is already seeing the results of the previous OPEC+ increases with Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, lifting shipments in June by 450,000 bpd from May, according to data from Kpler, its highest in more than a year.

Oil rises on signs of strong demand, investors await OPEC+ output decision

“With geopolitics at bay for now, oil futures (are likely) to trade within a tighter range this week, as global economic concerns persist, with an ‘easing dollar’ as the only exception to extend any upward traction,” said Sachdeva.

The greenback fell to a 3-1/2-year low against major peers earlier on Wednesday and a weaker dollar would support prices as its could spur demand for buyers paying in other currencies.

US non-farm payrolls data due on Thursday will shape expectations around the depth and timing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of this year, said Tony Sycamore, analyst at IG.

Lower interest rates could spur economic activity which would in turn boost oil demand.

Official US oil stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration is due Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices little changed as expectations for OPEC+ increase weigh

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 129,000 barrier

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

Read more stories