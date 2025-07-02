AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

Aleema says IK speaks of ‘looming 27th amendment’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD, Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ex-prime minister Imran Khan foresaw a 27th constitutional amendment on Tuesday, calling it a move towards dictatorship and urging his followers to get ready for a nationwide protest drive after 10th Muharram.

In a message said to be sent through his sister Aleema Khan from Adiala Jail, he said the looming 27th constitutional amendment is being introduced which would further curtail democracy.

He said that restrictions on 26 members of the Punjab Assembly made it futile to operate within existing structures. Our members should set up their own assembly outside. After the 10th of Muharram, a movement must begin against this system of slavery, he said.

He reiterated that he would rather remain in jail for life than live under what enslavement. “I will only talk to those who actually hold power,” he added.

However, talking to journalists Aleema Khan alleged that the judiciary was being manipulated for political ends. She said Khan had effectively been cut off from his party and supporters. “Imran Khan has been completely isolated. Until we are granted a meeting with him, we will remain here. When we built pressure, only two of his sisters are allowed to meet him.”

She said that the PTI has over 50,000 office-bearers capable of carrying out political responsibilities. “It is the job of politicians to lead and engage in politics – giving protest calls is not our job. A person can make all the plans he wants, but the final plan is Allah’s and Allah is with Imran Khan,” she opined Aleema claimed the entire country supports Imran Khan. “Public representatives are being removed from the assemblies one by one,” she said. “This is not just about a party anymore, it’s a national issue.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Aleema Khan

Comments

200 characters

Aleema says IK speaks of ‘looming 27th amendment’

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories