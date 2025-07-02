Aleema says IK speaks of ‘looming 27th amendment’

ISLAMABAD, Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ex-prime minister Imran Khan foresaw a 27th constitutional amendment on Tuesday, calling it a move towards dictatorship and urging his followers to get ready for a nationwide protest drive after 10th Muharram.

In a message said to be sent through his sister Aleema Khan from Adiala Jail, he said the looming 27th constitutional amendment is being introduced which would further curtail democracy.

He said that restrictions on 26 members of the Punjab Assembly made it futile to operate within existing structures. Our members should set up their own assembly outside. After the 10th of Muharram, a movement must begin against this system of slavery, he said.

He reiterated that he would rather remain in jail for life than live under what enslavement. “I will only talk to those who actually hold power,” he added.

However, talking to journalists Aleema Khan alleged that the judiciary was being manipulated for political ends. She said Khan had effectively been cut off from his party and supporters. “Imran Khan has been completely isolated. Until we are granted a meeting with him, we will remain here. When we built pressure, only two of his sisters are allowed to meet him.”

She said that the PTI has over 50,000 office-bearers capable of carrying out political responsibilities. “It is the job of politicians to lead and engage in politics – giving protest calls is not our job. A person can make all the plans he wants, but the final plan is Allah’s and Allah is with Imran Khan,” she opined Aleema claimed the entire country supports Imran Khan. “Public representatives are being removed from the assemblies one by one,” she said. “This is not just about a party anymore, it’s a national issue.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025