Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 30, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 10.94 11.44
2-Week 10.92 11.42
1-Month 10.89 11.39
3-Month 10.90 11.15
6-Month 10.88 11.13
9-Month 10.82 11.32
1-Year 10.81 11.31
Data source: SBP
