AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-01

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 01 Jul, 2025 05:49am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 30, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Voular         Disc           Alpine Marine      30-06-2025
                                 Mogas          Services
OP-3              Swan Lake      Disc           Pak National       29-06-2025
                                 Crude Oil      Ship
B-1               Royal Lady     Disc           Eastwind Sip       29-06-2025
                                 Chemical       Company
B-4               Meghna         Load           Gearbulk           28-06-2025
                  Rose           Clinkers       Shipping
B-5               Spinnaker      Load Barite    Crys Tal           27-06-2025
                  Sw             Lumps          Sea Services
                                 Barite
B-9/B-8           Gfs Prime      Dis/Load       Eastwind           30-06-2025
                                 Containers     Sip Company
B-10/B-11         Chorus V       Disc Rice      Wma Shipping       25-06-2025
                                 Phosphate      Agencies
B-10/B-11         Bao            Disc Rice      Wma Shipping       29-06-2025
                  Success        Phosphate      Agencies
B-11/B-12         Grand          Load           Evergreen Sip      27-06-2025
                  Concord        Clinkers       & Logistics
B-13/B-14         Bao Glory      Load Clinker   Bulk Shipping      23-06-2025
                                                Agencies
B-14/B-15         Liberty        Disc Soya      Ocean Services     22-06-2025
                  Grace          Bean Seends
B-16/B-17         Kiranl         Disc           Seahawks           29-06-2025
                  Istanbu        Genreal Cargo  ASIA global
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Chorus V       Disc Rice      Ocean World        29-06-2025
                                 Phosphate
B-25/B-24         Bozburun M     Load Cement    Ocean Service      23-06-2025
B-26/B-27         Yuan Xiang
                  Fa Zhan        Dis/Load       Feeder             29-06-2025
                                 Containers     Logistics
B-29/B-28         Ital Universo  Dis/Load       Green Pak          26-06-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders Sip
                  Kohima         Containers     Agency Pak         26-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            One            Dis/Load       Ocean NETWORK      27-06-2025
                  Readiness      Containers     express Pak
Sapt-2            Seaspan        Dis/Load       Gac Pakistan       29-06-2025
                  Santos         Containers
Sapt-3            Apl Antwerp    Dis/Load       Cma Cgm            30-06-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-4            Ever Lucid     Dis/Load       Green Pak          27-06-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Seaspan           30-06-2025     Dis/Load                        Gac Pakistan
Santos                           Containers
Ital Universo     30-06-2025     Dis/Load                  Green Pak Shipping
                                 Containers
One               30-06-2025     Dis/Load                       Ocean NETWORK
Readiness                        Containers                       express Pak
Swan Lake         30-06-2025     Disc Crude Oil             Pak National Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
GingaSaker        30-06-2025     L/20000 Chemisal                    Eastwind
                                                             Shipping Company
Kota Manzanillo   30-06-2025     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Xinbeijing        30-06-2025     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                                     Line Pak
Msc Apollo        30-06-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Gsl Christen      30-06-2025     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
UaflDubal         30-06-2025     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                        Lines
Xin Lian Chang    30-06-2025     D/L Container                        Ap Line
Konrad            10-07-2025     D/L Container             Freight Connection
                                                                     Pakistan
Araya Bhum        01-07-2025     D/L Container                     Inshipping
An Yang           01-07-2025     D/L Container             Universal Shipping
Addison           01-07-2025     D/L Containerbbc           Oceansea Shipping
                                 Scandinavia
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Griffin T         30-06-2025     Tanker                                     -
Aquavita Trust    30-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Zhong Hang        30-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Sheng             30-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Gfc Genesis       30-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Al Soor Ii        30-06-2025     Tanker                                     -
Solar Suzanne     30-06-2025     Tanker                                     -
Monica            30-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Icarius        Rice           Ocean         June 29th, 2025
                                                Service
MW-2              Flora          Corn           Blue Marinos  June 27th, 2025
MW-4              Xin Hai Tong   Coal           Ocean World   June 29th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              HMT            Coal           Trade Shore   June 28th, 2025
                  Fortune
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Falmounth      Coal           Alpine        June 28th, 2025
                  Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Ocean          Palm oil       Alpine        June 29th, 2025
                  Agalia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Phoenix        Soya           Ocean         June 26th, 2025
                  Ocean          Bean Seed      Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Bateleuer      LPG            M             June 28th, 2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Sereno            Gasoline       Trans Marine                 June 30th, 2025
MSC Domna-X       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Al-Sakhamah       LNG            Hussain Trading                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Xin Lian Chang    Container      Alpine                       June 30th, 2025
Ocean Agalia      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Falmounth Bay     Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        Ass Liner Agency             June 30th, 2025
BBG Forever       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Atlantic Sakura   Canola         Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
Kendros           Soya           Alpine                                  -do-
                  Bean Seed
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
America           Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Graeca
Lynux Synergy     Coal           GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Xin Lian Chang    Container      GAC                          June 30th, 2025
Seaspan           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Santos
MSC Inaya-V       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC Sabrina       Container      MSC PAK                       July 1st, 2025
Prime             Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

Revised WHT on NSS issued

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories