KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 30, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Voular Disc Alpine Marine 30-06-2025
Mogas Services
OP-3 Swan Lake Disc Pak National 29-06-2025
Crude Oil Ship
B-1 Royal Lady Disc Eastwind Sip 29-06-2025
Chemical Company
B-4 Meghna Load Gearbulk 28-06-2025
Rose Clinkers Shipping
B-5 Spinnaker Load Barite Crys Tal 27-06-2025
Sw Lumps Sea Services
Barite
B-9/B-8 Gfs Prime Dis/Load Eastwind 30-06-2025
Containers Sip Company
B-10/B-11 Chorus V Disc Rice Wma Shipping 25-06-2025
Phosphate Agencies
B-10/B-11 Bao Disc Rice Wma Shipping 29-06-2025
Success Phosphate Agencies
B-11/B-12 Grand Load Evergreen Sip 27-06-2025
Concord Clinkers & Logistics
B-13/B-14 Bao Glory Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025
Agencies
B-14/B-15 Liberty Disc Soya Ocean Services 22-06-2025
Grace Bean Seends
B-16/B-17 Kiranl Disc Seahawks 29-06-2025
Istanbu Genreal Cargo ASIA global
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Chorus V Disc Rice Ocean World 29-06-2025
Phosphate
B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Cement Ocean Service 23-06-2025
B-26/B-27 Yuan Xiang
Fa Zhan Dis/Load Feeder 29-06-2025
Containers Logistics
B-29/B-28 Ital Universo Dis/Load Green Pak 26-06-2025
Containers Shipping
B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Sip
Kohima Containers Agency Pak 26-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 One Dis/Load Ocean NETWORK 27-06-2025
Readiness Containers express Pak
Sapt-2 Seaspan Dis/Load Gac Pakistan 29-06-2025
Santos Containers
Sapt-3 Apl Antwerp Dis/Load Cma Cgm 30-06-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sapt-4 Ever Lucid Dis/Load Green Pak 27-06-2025
Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Seaspan 30-06-2025 Dis/Load Gac Pakistan
Santos Containers
Ital Universo 30-06-2025 Dis/Load Green Pak Shipping
Containers
One 30-06-2025 Dis/Load Ocean NETWORK
Readiness Containers express Pak
Swan Lake 30-06-2025 Disc Crude Oil Pak National Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
GingaSaker 30-06-2025 L/20000 Chemisal Eastwind
Shipping Company
Kota Manzanillo 30-06-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Xinbeijing 30-06-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak
Msc Apollo 30-06-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Gsl Christen 30-06-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
UaflDubal 30-06-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines
Xin Lian Chang 30-06-2025 D/L Container Ap Line
Konrad 10-07-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection
Pakistan
Araya Bhum 01-07-2025 D/L Container Inshipping
An Yang 01-07-2025 D/L Container Universal Shipping
Addison 01-07-2025 D/L Containerbbc Oceansea Shipping
Scandinavia
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Griffin T 30-06-2025 Tanker -
Aquavita Trust 30-06-2025 Container Ship -
Zhong Hang 30-06-2025 Container Ship -
Sheng 30-06-2025 Container Ship -
Gfc Genesis 30-06-2025 Container Ship -
Al Soor Ii 30-06-2025 Tanker -
Solar Suzanne 30-06-2025 Tanker -
Monica 30-06-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Icarius Rice Ocean June 29th, 2025
Service
MW-2 Flora Corn Blue Marinos June 27th, 2025
MW-4 Xin Hai Tong Coal Ocean World June 29th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT HMT Coal Trade Shore June 28th, 2025
Fortune
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Falmounth Coal Alpine June 28th, 2025
Bay
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Ocean Palm oil Alpine June 29th, 2025
Agalia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Phoenix Soya Ocean June 26th, 2025
Ocean Bean Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Bateleuer LPG M June 28th, 2025
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Sereno Gasoline Trans Marine June 30th, 2025
MSC Domna-X Container MSC PAK -do-
Al-Sakhamah LNG Hussain Trading -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Xin Lian Chang Container Alpine June 30th, 2025
Ocean Agalia Palm oil Alpine -do-
Falmounth Bay Coal Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Soor-II Gas oil Ass Liner Agency June 30th, 2025
BBG Forever Coal Alpine -do-
Atlantic Sakura Canola Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Kendros Soya Alpine -do-
Bean Seed
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
America Coal Alpine -do-
Graeca
Lynux Synergy Coal GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Xin Lian Chang Container GAC June 30th, 2025
Seaspan Container GAC -do-
Santos
MSC Inaya-V Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Sabrina Container MSC PAK July 1st, 2025
Prime Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments