KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 30, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Voular Disc Alpine Marine 30-06-2025 Mogas Services OP-3 Swan Lake Disc Pak National 29-06-2025 Crude Oil Ship B-1 Royal Lady Disc Eastwind Sip 29-06-2025 Chemical Company B-4 Meghna Load Gearbulk 28-06-2025 Rose Clinkers Shipping B-5 Spinnaker Load Barite Crys Tal 27-06-2025 Sw Lumps Sea Services Barite B-9/B-8 Gfs Prime Dis/Load Eastwind 30-06-2025 Containers Sip Company B-10/B-11 Chorus V Disc Rice Wma Shipping 25-06-2025 Phosphate Agencies B-10/B-11 Bao Disc Rice Wma Shipping 29-06-2025 Success Phosphate Agencies B-11/B-12 Grand Load Evergreen Sip 27-06-2025 Concord Clinkers & Logistics B-13/B-14 Bao Glory Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025 Agencies B-14/B-15 Liberty Disc Soya Ocean Services 22-06-2025 Grace Bean Seends B-16/B-17 Kiranl Disc Seahawks 29-06-2025 Istanbu Genreal Cargo ASIA global ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Chorus V Disc Rice Ocean World 29-06-2025 Phosphate B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Cement Ocean Service 23-06-2025 B-26/B-27 Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan Dis/Load Feeder 29-06-2025 Containers Logistics B-29/B-28 Ital Universo Dis/Load Green Pak 26-06-2025 Containers Shipping B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Sip Kohima Containers Agency Pak 26-06-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 One Dis/Load Ocean NETWORK 27-06-2025 Readiness Containers express Pak Sapt-2 Seaspan Dis/Load Gac Pakistan 29-06-2025 Santos Containers Sapt-3 Apl Antwerp Dis/Load Cma Cgm 30-06-2025 Containers Pakistan Sapt-4 Ever Lucid Dis/Load Green Pak 27-06-2025 Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Seaspan 30-06-2025 Dis/Load Gac Pakistan Santos Containers Ital Universo 30-06-2025 Dis/Load Green Pak Shipping Containers One 30-06-2025 Dis/Load Ocean NETWORK Readiness Containers express Pak Swan Lake 30-06-2025 Disc Crude Oil Pak National Ship ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= GingaSaker 30-06-2025 L/20000 Chemisal Eastwind Shipping Company Kota Manzanillo 30-06-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Xinbeijing 30-06-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Msc Apollo 30-06-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Gsl Christen 30-06-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan UaflDubal 30-06-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Xin Lian Chang 30-06-2025 D/L Container Ap Line Konrad 10-07-2025 D/L Container Freight Connection Pakistan Araya Bhum 01-07-2025 D/L Container Inshipping An Yang 01-07-2025 D/L Container Universal Shipping Addison 01-07-2025 D/L Containerbbc Oceansea Shipping Scandinavia ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Griffin T 30-06-2025 Tanker - Aquavita Trust 30-06-2025 Container Ship - Zhong Hang 30-06-2025 Container Ship - Sheng 30-06-2025 Container Ship - Gfc Genesis 30-06-2025 Container Ship - Al Soor Ii 30-06-2025 Tanker - Solar Suzanne 30-06-2025 Tanker - Monica 30-06-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Icarius Rice Ocean June 29th, 2025 Service MW-2 Flora Corn Blue Marinos June 27th, 2025 MW-4 Xin Hai Tong Coal Ocean World June 29th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT HMT Coal Trade Shore June 28th, 2025 Fortune ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Falmounth Coal Alpine June 28th, 2025 Bay ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Ocean Palm oil Alpine June 29th, 2025 Agalia ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Phoenix Soya Ocean June 26th, 2025 Ocean Bean Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Bateleuer LPG M June 28th, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Sereno Gasoline Trans Marine June 30th, 2025 MSC Domna-X Container MSC PAK -do- Al-Sakhamah LNG Hussain Trading -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Xin Lian Chang Container Alpine June 30th, 2025 Ocean Agalia Palm oil Alpine -do- Falmounth Bay Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Soor-II Gas oil Ass Liner Agency June 30th, 2025 BBG Forever Coal Alpine -do- Atlantic Sakura Canola Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Kendros Soya Alpine -do- Bean Seed Amir Gas LPG M International -do- America Coal Alpine -do- Graeca Lynux Synergy Coal GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Xin Lian Chang Container GAC June 30th, 2025 Seaspan Container GAC -do- Santos MSC Inaya-V Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Sabrina Container MSC PAK July 1st, 2025 Prime Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

