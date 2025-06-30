AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-30

Bilawal reaffirms commitment to supremacy of Parliament

Press Release Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to the democratic aspirations of the people of Pakistan and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the supremacy of Parliament as the true voice of the nation.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said that Parliament is not merely a structure of bricks and stone—it is the embodiment of the people’s will, the sanctuary of their hopes, and the guardian of their freedoms. “Each elected voice in Parliament echoes the struggle and sacrifices of our people—especially the countless martyrs of democracy, including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that strong, independent, and inclusive Parliaments are essential for peace, justice, and sustainable development. “We must never allow anyone to undermine the sanctity of the legislature. The history of Pakistan has taught us that every time Parliament is weakened, the people suffer. Every time it is silenced, the nation pays a heavy price,” he warned.

Chairman PPP called upon all democratic forces to unite in defending parliamentary traditions and in restoring Parliament to its rightful place at the heart of national decision-making. “As a young democrat, I see Parliament as the place where dreams of equality, justice, and dignity for every Pakistani can be shaped into law,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his party’s resolve to continue the legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who both gave their lives standing tall for parliamentary democracy. “Let this day remind us that the Parliament is not just a chamber of debate—it is the beating heart of our republic. To protect it is our sacred duty,” he concluded.

