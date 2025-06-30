Sharjeel asks JI to promote constructive dialogue

Karachi: Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon strongly condemned Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s criticism of Sindh’s local government system.

He accused Naeem of political hypocrisy, stating that he is targeting Sindh’s system from Punjab, while local government elections have not yet been held in Punjab. He implied that Naeem’s criticism stems from his recent defeat in the mayoral election.

In response to Naeem’s remarks, Memon, who is also the Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, defended Sindh’s local government administration, saying it operates within constitutional bounds. He alleged that the JI often misleads the public.

He challenged Naeem to highlight local government system concerns in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the same fervour if he is genuinely committed to the issue. He claimed that Naeem is unjustly blaming the Sindh government to divert attention from his own political shortcomings.

Memon reminded Naeem that PTI members, against whom Naeem had previously taken legal action, ultimately did not cast their votes in the mayoral election. He emphasised that the JI has never won the Karachi mayorship through a public mandate, recalling that their two former mayors held the position during non-democratic periods. He urged the opposition to promote constructive political dialogue and refrain from misleading the public with provocative statements.