‘JI will resist compromise on Kashmir’

RECORDER REPORT: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman has said that if the government and the establishment compromise on Kashmir to appease Trump, the nation will resist. He said the govt & opposition are engaged in politics of personal gain rather than principles and both come together like close allies when it comes to serving their own interests. He said they are united on Bajwa’s extension & on increasing their own salaries.

In Karachi, establishment prevented JI from having its mayor elected & imposed PPP mayor instead, he said. Those who trade Kashmir for business and dollars will be made a lesson by the nation, he said and added despite being repeatedly deceived by India, the rulers continue to fall for its traps.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed these views during the concluding address at a training session for party workers from Sheikhupura and Nankana districts, held at Mansoorah, Lahore.

He said the American stooges have halted work on the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline, while Iran has already completed its part. Had the rulers truly cared about the people’s hardships, the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline would have been completed by now, and oil would also be imported from Iran, he said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stated that mega corruption scandals have already emerged in KP and Punjab, while Sindh has long been self-sufficient in corruption. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI government is in its 12th year, yet there is still no proper rescue system for those who drown in the Swat River. Politics has been hijacked by feudal lords, landlords, and capitalists. They come to power with the support of the establishment, and when they lose power, they start criticizing it, he elaborated.

He said that Pakistan is facing a governance crisis. The entire judicial system is held hostage. Fake verdicts are obtained from the Supreme Court to serve political interests. Through a shameful decision, the Supreme Court distributed reserved seats among the ruling alliance, even though those seats rightfully belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said. Now it remains to be seen whether those who talk about principled politics will accept these seats or not, he added.

He added that Jamaat-e-Islami’s mandate was stolen in the general elections. Several of their won seats were given to other parties. The mayorship of Karachi was also stolen, said Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. He added that Syed Ali Geelani endured imprisonment and hardships for the freedom of Kashmir and spent his entire life fighting Pakistan’s cause, yet our rulers never gave him the recognition he truly deserved. He stated that our ruling elite is afraid that if the real heroes are brought to light, there will be no place left for the fake ones.

He further said that Emir Jamaat-e-Islami in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Asiya Andrabi, her ailing husband Qasim Faktoo, Yasin Malik, the ailing Shabir Shah, and hundreds of other leaders of the freedom movement have been imprisoned in Indian jails for years. Yet, the government of Pakistan is not raising their plight on any forum, which is not only regrettable but also condemnable, he concluded.

