Clarification

KARACHI: We are writing on behalf of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) to formally clarify that PBF has no affiliation whatsoever with the “Mera Brand Expo” scheduled to take place at Karachi Expo Centre on January 3rd and 4th, 2026, and in Lahore on August 14th and 15th, 2025.

It has come to our attention that a press release regarding this event was published in your esteemed publication on June 27th, 2025, which may have inadvertently implied or suggested a connection with PBF. We wish to categorically state that PBF is not involved in this event in any capacity—organizational, sponsorship, partnership, or otherwise.

