AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-29

Clarification

Press Release Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

KARACHI: We are writing on behalf of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) to formally clarify that PBF has no affiliation whatsoever with the “Mera Brand Expo” scheduled to take place at Karachi Expo Centre on January 3rd and 4th, 2026, and in Lahore on August 14th and 15th, 2025.

It has come to our attention that a press release regarding this event was published in your esteemed publication on June 27th, 2025, which may have inadvertently implied or suggested a connection with PBF. We wish to categorically state that PBF is not involved in this event in any capacity—organizational, sponsorship, partnership, or otherwise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBF Pakistan Business Forum Mera Brand Expo

Comments

200 characters

Clarification

LTO Karachi recovers record-breaking Rs31bn outstanding taxes: FBR

Roosevelt Hotel privatization: No base price determined: PC

Sovereign default risk: Pakistan most improved economy: Bloomberg

Flood project: Govt seeks $31m financing boost from World Bank

Forex constraints: ECC puts sugar import plan on ice

Dissolve CDA, transfer powers to MCI, IHC tells govt

At least 13 soldiers martyred in Mir Ali attack

Import from China, Thailand: Customs values on types of clays fixed

Monsoon spell cripples Karachi

Noisy protest in Punjab PA budget session: Speaker bans entry of 26 opposition MPAs into house

Read more stories