FIA director says issues facing business community will be resolved

Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

KARACHI: Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh, Muhammad Noman Siddiqui, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to working closely with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) to address and resolve issues faced by the business community.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to KCCI, FIA Director explained that offloading passengers at airports, particularly those suspected of being involved in begging or illegal immigration through the “Dunki” route, is carried out not by choice but as a national obligation to safeguard Pakistan’s image.

To counter such practices, the FIA’s Directorate General has established a Risk Analysis Wing that monitors travel patterns and identifies potential offenders. Individuals, airlines, and even specific countries and age groups have been flagged through this intelligence-led process, he added.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman BMG Anjum Nisar, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, former Presidents Junaid Esmail Makda and Muhammad Idrees, Chief of the Chamber’s Police Liaison Committee Hafeez Aziz and others. FIA Director Noman Siddiqui further pointed out that travel to countries such as Senegal, Tanzania, Libya, and Mozambique by first-time travellers often raises red flags unless they can provide a credible justification. However, he clarified that those with genuine business in these regions, especially members of the Chamber, are not hindered if their documentation is in order.

To streamline facilitation for legitimate business travellers, Siddiqui proposed the formation of a dedicated WhatsApp coordination group between FIA and KCCI.

