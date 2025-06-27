87pc of people support action to reduce impacts of climate change: survey

LAHORE: An international survey conducted across 17 total countries, including Pakistan, was commissioned by the Global Methane Hub to gauge public support for climate change solutions, particularly efforts to reduce methane pollution. In Pakistan, the survey was conducted in collaboration with LUMS.

According to the survey, 87% of Pakistanis support action to reduce the impacts of climate change, with 51% expressing strong support. 80% back efforts specifically aimed at reducing methane emissions, including 44% who strongly support such measures.

In Pakistan, public awareness of climate change is remarkably high: 96% of respondents affirmed their belief in climate change, with 71% attributing it to human activities—a figure that aligns with global trends. Among environmental concerns, water quality was ranked as the top issue, with 61% expressing strong concern, followed by air quality at 58% and climate change at 57%.

“Communities that are feeling the most heat—literally—are also the most vocal in calling for climate action,” said Marcelo Mena, CEO of the Global Methane Hub. “Cutting methane is one of the fastest ways to bring temperatures down, and people know it. It’s not just science—it’s a direct response to what they’re experiencing on the ground.”

Amid increasing threats from heatwaves, floods, and worsening air pollution, 44% of Pakistanis expressed strong support for methane-specific climate action. Among the four Asia-Pacific countries surveyed, Pakistan, the Philippines (43%), and Indonesia (59%) all demonstrated a strong demand for policy action on methane, positioning the region as a leader in climate advocacy.

“Communities across Pakistan are already living through the harshest effects of climate change, from extreme heat and floods to droughts and toxic air. Evidence from secondary sources suggests that the country emits significant levels of methane, driven by a large agriculture sector, unmanaged waste, and an aging gas network. This survey is a timely wake-up call, underscoring the need to measure emissions, raise awareness, and implement targeted, practical solutions,” said Dr Naveed Arshad, Director of LUMS Energy Institute and Professor at LUMS.

Pakistanis blame large oil and gas companies, waste management corporations, and agricultural producers most for environmental harms. In a separate question, respondents identified oil and gas companies, waste management organisations, and international government systems as the actors most capable of effectively addressing climate change.

Vast Majority of Pakistanis Support Action on Methane Pollution, Blame Industry for Harms

