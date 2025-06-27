AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
FIA, FCCI agree to resolve issues facing traders

Press Release Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) would make collaborative efforts to resolve the FIA-related issues of the business community, said Malik Sikandar Hayat, Director FIA.

Addressing the business community, he said that different laws including smuggling have been changed on the guideline of FATF while beggary had also been included in the mandate of FIA. He said that data has been digitized to improve the immigration system at the airport while training of staff has also been started to improve their behaviour with the passengers. He further said that cameras have been installed on the immigration counter to monitor their performance. Regarding anti-money laundering, he said that FIA staff had been directed to avoid seizure of accounts of persons related to the main accused without any strong evidence.

Earlier Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI welcomed Malik Sikandar Hayat and pinpointed some issues related with the FIA. He said that cybercrimes have increased at an alarming proportion and in this connection awareness sessions may be arranged for the business community. He said that FCCI is ready to cooperate with the FIA in this regard.

He also demanded that a special facilitation desk for FCCI members may be established at the Faisalabad Airport.

Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, Vice President, Muzammil Sultan, Umer Farooq Khalon, Muhammad Ali, Haji Muhammad Attaullah, Haji Sanaullah Khan Niyazi, Sohail Butt, Muhammad Mustafa, Akbar Ali and Habibullah took part in the question-answer session.

Later Qaisar Shams Gucha, SVP offered vote of thanks while Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Director FIA. He also decorated Malik Sikandar Hayat with a special pin of the FCCI Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

