KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 26, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Samothraki Disc Alpine Marine 24-06-2025 Services B-1 Griffin T Load Ethanol Eastwind Sip 25-06-2025 Comping B-4 Bao Glory Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025 Agencies B-5 Aquavita Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025 Trust Agencies B-6/B-7 Xin Fu Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 23-06-2025 Zhou Containers Line Pak B-8/B-9 Euphoria Dis/Load Tasamarine & 24-06-2025 Containers logistics B-10/B-11 Chorus V Disc Rice WmaShipping 18-06-2025 Phosphate Agencies B-11/B-12 Abu Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 17-06-2025 Al Abyad Agencies B-13/B-14 Fareast Disc Seahawks 23-06-2025 Hamony General Cargo B-14/B-15 Lucky Disc Seahawks 24-06-2025 Hong General Cargo B-17/B-16 Chipol Disc Gulf Maritime 26-06-2025 Guangan General Cargo Services Pak Nmb-1 Fahad 4 Load Rice Noor Sons 05-06-2025 Nmb-2 Al Davi Load Rice Noor Sons 16-06-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 16-06-2025 B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Cement Ocean Service 23-06-2025 B-26/B-27 Oocl Dalian Dis/Load Star Shipping 22-06-2025 Containers B-28/B-29 Kai Da Hong Zhou Dis/Load Yaaseen Shippin 23-06-2025 Containers Lines B-29/B-30 Hong Jia 21 Dis/Load Universal 26-06-2025 Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Xin Shan Tou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 24-06-2025 Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Euphria 26-06-2025 Dis/Load Tasamarine & Containers logistics Xin fuzhou 26-06-2025 Dis/Load Cosco Shipping Containers Line Pak Jasmin 26-06-2025 Load Rice Ocean World ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Ever Lucid 26-06-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Kmtc Jebel Ali 26-06-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Kiran Istanbul 26-06-2025 D/25350 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Meghna Rose 26-06-2025 L/55000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping One Readiness 27-06-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Xin Xin Hai 2 27-06-2025 D/L Container International Sip & Ports Services Cma Cgm Zanzibar 27-06-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan MscDomna X 27-06-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Gfs Genesis 27-06-2025 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Bbc 27-06-2025 L/102 - Scandinavia General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Salween 26-06-2025 Container Ship - Ncc Sama 26-06-2025 Tanker - Bright Falcon 26-06-2025 Soya Bean Seed - Xin Shan Tou 26-06-2025 Container Ship - Wadi Feran 26-06-2025 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Bow Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025 Panther MW-2 Serene Sky Cement Bulk Shipping June 23rd, 2025 MW-4 Zoitsa Sigala Coal Ocean World June 25th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Handy Pet Coke Int. Ports & Stranger Ship Serv June 24th, 2025 PIBT Pan Rapido Pet Coke Int. Ports & Ship Serv June 25th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT New Horizon Coal Alpine June 25th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Weco Malou Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Hansa Africa Container GAC June 25th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nave Ceilo Gas oil Trans Marine June 25th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Lyric Canola Ocean Service June 20th, 2025 Harmony ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Epic Santosa LPG Alpine June 24th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC June 26th, 2025 Lyric Harmony Canola Ocean Service -do- Handy Pet Coke Int. Ports & -do- Stranger Ship Serv Epic Santosa LPG Alpine -do- Nave Ceilo Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Weco Malou Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maran Gas Asclepius LNG GSA June 26th, 2025 Horizon-1 LPG M International -do- Phoenix Ocean Soya Ocean Service -do- Bean Seed Ogino Park Chemicals East Wind -do- Ealdor Palm oil Alpine -do- Serene-O Gasoline Trans Marine -do- Atlantic Sakura Canola Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Flora Corn Blue Marinos -do- Icarius Rice Ocean Service -do- Ocean Agalia Palm oil Alpine -do- BBG Forever Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= ONE Motivator Container O.N.E June 26th, 2025 X-Press Kohima Container GAC June 27th, 2025 =============================================================================

