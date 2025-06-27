AIRLINK 142.91 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.41%)
Markets Print 2025-06-27

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2025 03:19am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 26, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Samothraki     Disc           Alpine Marine      24-06-2025
                                                Services
B-1               Griffin T      Load Ethanol   Eastwind Sip       25-06-2025
                                                Comping
B-4               Bao Glory      Load Clinker   Bulk Shipping      23-06-2025
                                                Agencies
B-5               Aquavita       Load Clinker   Bulk Shipping      23-06-2025
                  Trust                         Agencies
B-6/B-7           Xin Fu         Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     23-06-2025
                  Zhou           Containers     Line Pak
B-8/B-9           Euphoria       Dis/Load       Tasamarine &       24-06-2025
                                 Containers     logistics
B-10/B-11         Chorus V       Disc Rice      WmaShipping        18-06-2025
                                 Phosphate      Agencies
B-11/B-12         Abu            Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      17-06-2025
                  Al Abyad                      Agencies
B-13/B-14         Fareast        Disc           Seahawks           23-06-2025
                  Hamony         General Cargo
B-14/B-15         Lucky          Disc           Seahawks           24-06-2025
                  Hong           General Cargo
B-17/B-16         Chipol         Disc           Gulf Maritime      26-06-2025
                  Guangan        General Cargo
                                 Services Pak
Nmb-1             Fahad 4        Load Rice      Noor Sons          05-06-2025
Nmb-2             Al Davi        Load Rice      Noor Sons          16-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Jasmin         Load Rice      Ocean World        16-06-2025
B-25/B-24         Bozburun M     Load Cement    Ocean Service      23-06-2025
B-26/B-27         Oocl Dalian    Dis/Load       Star Shipping      22-06-2025
                                 Containers
B-28/B-29         Kai Da
                  Hong Zhou      Dis/Load       Yaaseen Shippin    23-06-2025
                                 Containers     Lines
B-29/B-30         Hong Jia 21    Dis/Load       Universal          26-06-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Xin Shan Tou   Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     24-06-2025
                                 Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Euphria           26-06-2025     Dis/Load                        Tasamarine &
                                 Containers                         logistics
Xin fuzhou        26-06-2025     Dis/Load                      Cosco Shipping
                                 Containers                          Line Pak
Jasmin            26-06-2025     Load Rice                        Ocean World
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ever Lucid        26-06-2025     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Kmtc Jebel Ali    26-06-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Kiran Istanbul    26-06-2025     D/25350                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Meghna Rose       26-06-2025     L/55000 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
One Readiness     27-06-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Xin Xin Hai 2     27-06-2025     D/L Container            International Sip &
                                                               Ports Services
Cma Cgm
Zanzibar          27-06-2025     D/L Container               Cma Cgm Pakistan
MscDomna X        27-06-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Gfs Genesis       27-06-2025     D/L Container                       Eastwind
                                                             Shipping Company
Bbc               27-06-2025     L/102                                      -
Scandinavia                      General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Salween           26-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Ncc Sama          26-06-2025     Tanker                                     -
Bright Falcon     26-06-2025     Soya Bean Seed                             -
Xin Shan Tou      26-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Wadi Feran        26-06-2025     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Bow            Palm oil       Alpine        June 24th, 2025
                  Panther
MW-2              Serene Sky     Cement         Bulk Shipping June 23rd, 2025
MW-4              Zoitsa Sigala  Coal           Ocean World   June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Handy          Pet Coke       Int. Ports &
                  Stranger                      Ship Serv     June 24th, 2025
PIBT              Pan Rapido     Pet Coke       Int. Ports &
                                                Ship Serv     June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             New Horizon    Coal           Alpine        June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Weco Malou     Palm oil       Alpine        June 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Hansa Africa   Container      GAC           June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nave Ceilo     Gas oil        Trans Marine  June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Lyric          Canola         Ocean Service June 20th, 2025
                  Harmony
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Epic Santosa   LPG            Alpine        June 24th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                          June 26th, 2025
Lyric Harmony     Canola         Ocean Service                           -do-
Handy             Pet Coke       Int. Ports &                            -do-
Stranger                         Ship Serv
Epic Santosa      LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
Nave Ceilo        Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Weco Malou        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maran Gas
Asclepius         LNG            GSA                          June 26th, 2025
Horizon-1         LPG            M International                         -do-
Phoenix Ocean     Soya           Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Bean Seed
Ogino Park        Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Ealdor            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Serene-O          Gasoline       Trans Marine                            -do-
Atlantic Sakura   Canola         Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
Flora             Corn           Blue Marinos                            -do-
Icarius           Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Ocean Agalia      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
BBG Forever       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE Motivator     Container      O.N.E                        June 26th, 2025
X-Press
Kohima            Container      GAC                          June 27th, 2025
=============================================================================

