KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 26, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Samothraki Disc Alpine Marine 24-06-2025
Services
B-1 Griffin T Load Ethanol Eastwind Sip 25-06-2025
Comping
B-4 Bao Glory Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025
Agencies
B-5 Aquavita Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025
Trust Agencies
B-6/B-7 Xin Fu Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 23-06-2025
Zhou Containers Line Pak
B-8/B-9 Euphoria Dis/Load Tasamarine & 24-06-2025
Containers logistics
B-10/B-11 Chorus V Disc Rice WmaShipping 18-06-2025
Phosphate Agencies
B-11/B-12 Abu Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 17-06-2025
Al Abyad Agencies
B-13/B-14 Fareast Disc Seahawks 23-06-2025
Hamony General Cargo
B-14/B-15 Lucky Disc Seahawks 24-06-2025
Hong General Cargo
B-17/B-16 Chipol Disc Gulf Maritime 26-06-2025
Guangan General Cargo
Services Pak
Nmb-1 Fahad 4 Load Rice Noor Sons 05-06-2025
Nmb-2 Al Davi Load Rice Noor Sons 16-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 16-06-2025
B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Cement Ocean Service 23-06-2025
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dalian Dis/Load Star Shipping 22-06-2025
Containers
B-28/B-29 Kai Da
Hong Zhou Dis/Load Yaaseen Shippin 23-06-2025
Containers Lines
B-29/B-30 Hong Jia 21 Dis/Load Universal 26-06-2025
Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Xin Shan Tou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 24-06-2025
Containers Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Euphria 26-06-2025 Dis/Load Tasamarine &
Containers logistics
Xin fuzhou 26-06-2025 Dis/Load Cosco Shipping
Containers Line Pak
Jasmin 26-06-2025 Load Rice Ocean World
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Ever Lucid 26-06-2025 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Kmtc Jebel Ali 26-06-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Kiran Istanbul 26-06-2025 D/25350 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Meghna Rose 26-06-2025 L/55000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
One Readiness 27-06-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Xin Xin Hai 2 27-06-2025 D/L Container International Sip &
Ports Services
Cma Cgm
Zanzibar 27-06-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Pakistan
MscDomna X 27-06-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Gfs Genesis 27-06-2025 D/L Container Eastwind
Shipping Company
Bbc 27-06-2025 L/102 -
Scandinavia General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Salween 26-06-2025 Container Ship -
Ncc Sama 26-06-2025 Tanker -
Bright Falcon 26-06-2025 Soya Bean Seed -
Xin Shan Tou 26-06-2025 Container Ship -
Wadi Feran 26-06-2025 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Bow Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025
Panther
MW-2 Serene Sky Cement Bulk Shipping June 23rd, 2025
MW-4 Zoitsa Sigala Coal Ocean World June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Handy Pet Coke Int. Ports &
Stranger Ship Serv June 24th, 2025
PIBT Pan Rapido Pet Coke Int. Ports &
Ship Serv June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT New Horizon Coal Alpine June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Weco Malou Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Hansa Africa Container GAC June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nave Ceilo Gas oil Trans Marine June 25th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Lyric Canola Ocean Service June 20th, 2025
Harmony
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Epic Santosa LPG Alpine June 24th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC June 26th, 2025
Lyric Harmony Canola Ocean Service -do-
Handy Pet Coke Int. Ports & -do-
Stranger Ship Serv
Epic Santosa LPG Alpine -do-
Nave Ceilo Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Weco Malou Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maran Gas
Asclepius LNG GSA June 26th, 2025
Horizon-1 LPG M International -do-
Phoenix Ocean Soya Ocean Service -do-
Bean Seed
Ogino Park Chemicals East Wind -do-
Ealdor Palm oil Alpine -do-
Serene-O Gasoline Trans Marine -do-
Atlantic Sakura Canola Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Flora Corn Blue Marinos -do-
Icarius Rice Ocean Service -do-
Ocean Agalia Palm oil Alpine -do-
BBG Forever Coal Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE Motivator Container O.N.E June 26th, 2025
X-Press
Kohima Container GAC June 27th, 2025
=============================================================================
