Setting police vehicles at fire: ATC adjourns proceedings till today

LAHORE: An anti terrorism court on Wednesday adjourned the proceedings in two cases of setting police vehicles at fire till June 26 after prosecution witnesses recorded their statements. The prosecution also presented the damaged vehicles with petrol bombs and other material before the court.

The court also adjourned the proceedings in Corps Commander House and Askri Tower attack cases till July 30.

The court held the proceedings in Kot Lakhpat jail and called further prosecution witnesses for recording their statements on next hearing.

