Pakistan Print 2025-06-26

LESCO launches major initiative to curb power theft

Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has embarked on a massive project to curb electricity theft using advanced software and smart metering technology. As part of the initiative, the LESCO has ordered the replacement of billing meters for 2,200 industrial consumers.

The company has begun installing smart meters to detect and prevent electricity theft. The smart meters will send signals to the control room in case of any tampering or theft attempt, enabling the LESCO to take prompt action.

Key Features included real-time monitoring, remote disconnection, and improved billing. Under this arrangement, smart meters will enable real-time monitoring of electricity consumption, allowing the LESCO to detect any anomalies or theft attempts. In case of non-payment of bills, the control room can remotely disconnect the consumer’s electricity supply. Smart meters will ensure accurate billing, reducing disputes and revenue losses.

The installation of smart meters has begun in LESCO’s Northern and Eastern circles. Chief Engineer Design Nisar Sarwar has been tasked with overseeing the project and meeting the targets. The smart metering solution is expected to significantly reduce electricity theft, improve billing efficiency, and enhance revenue collection. It will also enable LESCO to provide better services to its consumers and improve the overall quality of electricity supply.

By adopting advanced technology, the LESCO is taking a proactive approach to tackle electricity theft and improve its operations. The initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s revenue and overall performance.

Lesco power theft smart meters Industrial consumers

