Recorder Report Published 26 Jun, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 25, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t Mardan     Disc           Pakistan Nation    22-06-2025
                                 Crude Oil      Ship
OP-2              Samothraki     Disc           Alpine Marine      24-06-2025
                                                Services
OP-3              Ncc Sama       Disc Mogas     Alpine Marine      23-06-2025
                                                Services
B-4               Bao Glory      Load Clinker   Bulk Shipping      23-06-2025
                                                Agencies
B-5               Aquavita       Load Clinker   Bulk Shipping      23-06-2025
                  Trust                         Agencies
B-6/B-7           Xin Fu Zhou    Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     23-06-2025
                                 Containers     Line Pak
B-8/B-9           Euphoria       Dis/Load       Tasamarine         24-06-2025
                                 Containers     &logistics
B-10/B-11         Wadi Feran     Load           Bulk Shipping      18-06-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-11/B-12         Abu            Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      17-06-2025
                  Al Abyad                      Agencies
B-13/B-14         Fareast        Disc           Seahawks           23-06-2025
                  Hamony         General Cargo
B-14/B-15         Lucky Hong     Disc           Seahawks           24-06-2025
                                 General Cargo
B-17/B-16         Bright         Disc Soya      Ocean Services     14-06-2025
                  Falcon         Bean Seeds
Nmb-1             Fahad 4        Load Rice      Noor Sons          05-06-2025
Nmb-2             Al Davi        Load Rice      Noor Sons          16-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Jasmin         Load Rice      Ocean World        16-06-2025
B-25/B-24         Bozburun M     Load           Ocean Service      23-06-2025
                                 Cement
B-26/B-27         Oocl Dalian    Dis/Load       Star Shipping      22-06-2025
                                 Containers
B-28/B-29         Kai Da         Dis/Load       Yaaseen Shippin    23-06-2025
                  Hong Zhou      Containers     Lines
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    22-06-2025
                  Salween        Containers     Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Xin Shan Tou   Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     24-06-2025
                                 Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Bright Falcon     25-06-2025     Disc Soya                     Ocean Services
                                 Bean Seeds
X-press Salween   25-06-2025     Dis/Load                     X-Press Feeders
                                 Containers                   Ship Agency Pak
Jasmin            25-06-2025     Load Rice                        Ocean World
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Voula             25-06-2025     D/60000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Ital Univerrso    25-05-2025     D/l Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
La Stella         25-06-2025     l/40000 Cement                Ocean Services
West Bay          25-06-2025     l/55000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
Nymph Thetis.     26-06-2025     D/6500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Ever Lucid        26-06-2025     D/l Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Hong Jia 21       26-06-2025     D/l Container             Universal Shipping
Kmtc Jebel Ali    26-06-2025     D/l Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Addison           26-06-2025     D/l Container
Kiran Istanbul    26-06-2025     D/25350 General                     Seahawks
                                                                  Asia Global
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Fsl Kelang        25-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Dds Marina        25-06-2025     General Cargo                              -
M.T.Shalamar      25-06-2025     Tanker                                     -
Haj Ibrahim       25-06-2025     Tug                                        -
X-Press
Phoenix           25-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Marda         25-06-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Bow Panther    Palm oil       Alpine        June 24th, 2025
MW-2              Serene Sky     Cement         Bulk Shipping June 23rd, 2025
MW-4              Unicorn        Coal           Ocean World   June 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Handy          Pet Coke       Int. Ports &
                  Stranger                      Ship Serv     June 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Weco Malou     Palm oil       Alpine        June 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Pacific Sarah  Gas oil        Trans Marine  June 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Lyric          Canola         Ocean         June 20th, 2025
                  Harmony                       Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Epic           LPG            Alpine        June 24th, 2025
                  Santosa
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
F-Charm           Coal           Ocean World                  June 25th, 2025
Al-Qassar         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
MSC Falcon-III    Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
FSL Kelang        Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Valence           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Unicorn           Coal           Ocean World                  June 25th, 2025
Pacific Sarah     Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nave Ceilo        Gas oil        Trans Marine                 June 25th, 2025
Pan Rapido        Pet Coke       Int. Ports &                            -do-
                                 Ship Serv
Zoitsa Sigala     Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
New Horizon       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Phoenix Ocean     Soya           Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Atlantic Sakura   Canola         Ocean Service                           -do-
Flora             Corn           Blue Marinos                            -do-
Icarius           Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Serene-O          Gasoline       Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                          June 25th, 2025
ONE Motivator     Container      O.N.E                        June 26th, 2025
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

