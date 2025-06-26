Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 25, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t Mardan Disc Pakistan Nation 22-06-2025 Crude Oil Ship OP-2 Samothraki Disc Alpine Marine 24-06-2025 Services OP-3 Ncc Sama Disc Mogas Alpine Marine 23-06-2025 Services B-4 Bao Glory Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025 Agencies B-5 Aquavita Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025 Trust Agencies B-6/B-7 Xin Fu Zhou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 23-06-2025 Containers Line Pak B-8/B-9 Euphoria Dis/Load Tasamarine 24-06-2025 Containers &logistics B-10/B-11 Wadi Feran Load Bulk Shipping 18-06-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-11/B-12 Abu Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 17-06-2025 Al Abyad Agencies B-13/B-14 Fareast Disc Seahawks 23-06-2025 Hamony General Cargo B-14/B-15 Lucky Hong Disc Seahawks 24-06-2025 General Cargo B-17/B-16 Bright Disc Soya Ocean Services 14-06-2025 Falcon Bean Seeds Nmb-1 Fahad 4 Load Rice Noor Sons 05-06-2025 Nmb-2 Al Davi Load Rice Noor Sons 16-06-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 16-06-2025 B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Ocean Service 23-06-2025 Cement B-26/B-27 Oocl Dalian Dis/Load Star Shipping 22-06-2025 Containers B-28/B-29 Kai Da Dis/Load Yaaseen Shippin 23-06-2025 Hong Zhou Containers Lines B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 22-06-2025 Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Xin Shan Tou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 24-06-2025 Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Bright Falcon 25-06-2025 Disc Soya Ocean Services Bean Seeds X-press Salween 25-06-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Containers Ship Agency Pak Jasmin 25-06-2025 Load Rice Ocean World ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Voula 25-06-2025 D/60000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Ital Univerrso 25-05-2025 D/l Container Green Pak Shipping La Stella 25-06-2025 l/40000 Cement Ocean Services West Bay 25-06-2025 l/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services Nymph Thetis. 26-06-2025 D/6500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Ever Lucid 26-06-2025 D/l Container Green Pak Shipping Hong Jia 21 26-06-2025 D/l Container Universal Shipping Kmtc Jebel Ali 26-06-2025 D/l Container United Marine Agencies Addison 26-06-2025 D/l Container Kiran Istanbul 26-06-2025 D/25350 General Seahawks Asia Global ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Fsl Kelang 25-06-2025 Container Ship - Dds Marina 25-06-2025 General Cargo - M.T.Shalamar 25-06-2025 Tanker - Haj Ibrahim 25-06-2025 Tug - X-Press Phoenix 25-06-2025 Container Ship - M.T.Marda 25-06-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Bow Panther Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025 MW-2 Serene Sky Cement Bulk Shipping June 23rd, 2025 MW-4 Unicorn Coal Ocean World June 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Handy Pet Coke Int. Ports & Stranger Ship Serv June 24th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Weco Malou Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Pacific Sarah Gas oil Trans Marine June 23rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Lyric Canola Ocean June 20th, 2025 Harmony Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Epic LPG Alpine June 24th, 2025 Santosa ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= F-Charm Coal Ocean World June 25th, 2025 Al-Qassar LNG GSA -do- MSC Falcon-III Container MSC PAK -do- FSL Kelang Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Valence Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Unicorn Coal Ocean World June 25th, 2025 Pacific Sarah Gas oil Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Nave Ceilo Gas oil Trans Marine June 25th, 2025 Pan Rapido Pet Coke Int. Ports & -do- Ship Serv Zoitsa Sigala Coal Ocean World -do- New Horizon Coal Alpine -do- Phoenix Ocean Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Atlantic Sakura Canola Ocean Service -do- Flora Corn Blue Marinos -do- Icarius Rice Ocean Service -do- Serene-O Gasoline Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Hansa Africa Container GAC June 25th, 2025 ONE Motivator Container O.N.E June 26th, 2025 =============================================================================

