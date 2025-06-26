KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (June 25, 2025).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.t Mardan Disc Pakistan Nation 22-06-2025
Crude Oil Ship
OP-2 Samothraki Disc Alpine Marine 24-06-2025
Services
OP-3 Ncc Sama Disc Mogas Alpine Marine 23-06-2025
Services
B-4 Bao Glory Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025
Agencies
B-5 Aquavita Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025
Trust Agencies
B-6/B-7 Xin Fu Zhou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 23-06-2025
Containers Line Pak
B-8/B-9 Euphoria Dis/Load Tasamarine 24-06-2025
Containers &logistics
B-10/B-11 Wadi Feran Load Bulk Shipping 18-06-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-11/B-12 Abu Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 17-06-2025
Al Abyad Agencies
B-13/B-14 Fareast Disc Seahawks 23-06-2025
Hamony General Cargo
B-14/B-15 Lucky Hong Disc Seahawks 24-06-2025
General Cargo
B-17/B-16 Bright Disc Soya Ocean Services 14-06-2025
Falcon Bean Seeds
Nmb-1 Fahad 4 Load Rice Noor Sons 05-06-2025
Nmb-2 Al Davi Load Rice Noor Sons 16-06-2025
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 16-06-2025
B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Ocean Service 23-06-2025
Cement
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dalian Dis/Load Star Shipping 22-06-2025
Containers
B-28/B-29 Kai Da Dis/Load Yaaseen Shippin 23-06-2025
Hong Zhou Containers Lines
B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 22-06-2025
Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Xin Shan Tou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 24-06-2025
Containers Line Pak
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Bright Falcon 25-06-2025 Disc Soya Ocean Services
Bean Seeds
X-press Salween 25-06-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeders
Containers Ship Agency Pak
Jasmin 25-06-2025 Load Rice Ocean World
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Voula 25-06-2025 D/60000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Ital Univerrso 25-05-2025 D/l Container Green Pak
Shipping
La Stella 25-06-2025 l/40000 Cement Ocean Services
West Bay 25-06-2025 l/55000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Nymph Thetis. 26-06-2025 D/6500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Ever Lucid 26-06-2025 D/l Container Green Pak
Shipping
Hong Jia 21 26-06-2025 D/l Container Universal Shipping
Kmtc Jebel Ali 26-06-2025 D/l Container United Marine
Agencies
Addison 26-06-2025 D/l Container
Kiran Istanbul 26-06-2025 D/25350 General Seahawks
Asia Global
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Fsl Kelang 25-06-2025 Container Ship -
Dds Marina 25-06-2025 General Cargo -
M.T.Shalamar 25-06-2025 Tanker -
Haj Ibrahim 25-06-2025 Tug -
X-Press
Phoenix 25-06-2025 Container Ship -
M.T.Marda 25-06-2025 Tanker -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Bow Panther Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025
MW-2 Serene Sky Cement Bulk Shipping June 23rd, 2025
MW-4 Unicorn Coal Ocean World June 21st, 2025
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Handy Pet Coke Int. Ports &
Stranger Ship Serv June 24th, 2025
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Weco Malou Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Pacific Sarah Gas oil Trans Marine June 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Lyric Canola Ocean June 20th, 2025
Harmony Service
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Epic LPG Alpine June 24th, 2025
Santosa
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
F-Charm Coal Ocean World June 25th, 2025
Al-Qassar LNG GSA -do-
MSC Falcon-III Container MSC PAK -do-
FSL Kelang Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Valence Container GAC -do-
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Unicorn Coal Ocean World June 25th, 2025
Pacific Sarah Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nave Ceilo Gas oil Trans Marine June 25th, 2025
Pan Rapido Pet Coke Int. Ports & -do-
Ship Serv
Zoitsa Sigala Coal Ocean World -do-
New Horizon Coal Alpine -do-
Phoenix Ocean Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Atlantic Sakura Canola Ocean Service -do-
Flora Corn Blue Marinos -do-
Icarius Rice Ocean Service -do-
Serene-O Gasoline Trans Marine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Hansa Africa Container GAC June 25th, 2025
ONE Motivator Container O.N.E June 26th, 2025
