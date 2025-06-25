AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-25

PTI leader says party founder being denied basic rights

Fazal Sher Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday reaffirmed the party’s unwavering loyalty to its founding chairman Imran Khan, stating that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved the moment Khan issues the directive.

Speaking to reporters outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) after appearing before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a protest-related case, Gohar said, “This assembly came into being with the vote of the PTI founding chairman. Whatever order he gives regarding its dissolution will be implemented in letter and spirit.”

He added that numerous attempts had been made to minus Imran Khan from national politics, but all had failed.

Commenting on the pending KP budget, Gohar noted that while it has yet to be passed, a few days remain in the fiscal deadline.

The PTI chairman further said that the courts have disappointed us, but we have hope in God that justice will be served to the PTI founder from somewhere. He revealed that Imran Khan is facing over 300 cases and had made more than 350 court appearances prior to his imprisonment. Within a span of just five days, Khan was handed three separate sentences totaling 45 years, he said.

“Even his wife has been sentenced,” he added, further claiming that Khan is being denied basic rights such as access to books and visitation, in violation of prison regulations.

Earlier, he along with other leaders appeared before an ATC judge in a case registered against them in connection with staging a protest outside the Supreme Court.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of PTI chairman, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Sardar Latif Khosa, lawyers, Sardar Muhammad Masroof, Niazullah Niazi and others till July 22 in a case registered against them at the Secretariat Police Station.

PTI lawyers, Murtaza Turi and Ansar Kiyani appeared before the court.

Lawyers of both the parties will argue over bail applications of the accused during the next hearing to be held on July 22.

Meanwhile, another ATC court has extended the interim bail of several PTI leaders till July 22 in connection with 229 cases linked to the November 26 protest.

Duty Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case as judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain was not available. Resultantly, lawyers from both sides could not present their arguments.

During the proceedings, exemption from personal appearance was granted to several prominent PTI figures, including Bushra Bibi, Omar Ayub, ShehryarAfridi, and Iman Waseem.

Among those who appeared before the court were Seemabia Tahir, Zartaj Gul, Mishal Yousafzai, Salman Akram Raja, Raja Basharat, Umair Niazi, Sher Ali Arbab, Shahram Tarakai, Ali Bukhari, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjotha, Aliya Hamza, and Dawar Khan.

The PTI leaders are facing charges in multiple FIRs registered at various police stations, including Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat, Tarnol, and others, stemming from alleged incidents during and after the November 26 protest.

