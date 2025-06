QUETTA: As many as six passengers burnt to death and more than 10 seriously wounded when a fire broke out in a bus in Quetta on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Western Bypass in Quetta. The ill-fated passenger bus was going from Nawankili to Hazarganji.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Later, Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead and injured to a bearby hospital.