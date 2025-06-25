AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
World Print 2025-06-25

Life returns to Tehran, but residents wary ceasefire won’t hold

AFP Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

TEHRAN: Tehran was far from its usual hustle and bustle on Tuesday, but life was regaining some colour despite concerns from residents that a tentative ceasefire between Iran and Israel may not hold, after nearly two weeks of war. In Tajrish bazaar in north Tehran, everyone had their own opinion on whether the end to the fighting announced by US President Donald Trump would last.

“I don’t think it is sustainable,” said Ahmad Barqi, a 75-year-old vendor of electronics. “We would like a ceasefire... but they don’t implement it, they don’t keep to their promises,” he said, referring to the Israelis.

“It seems Israel is violating the truce,” said Alireza Jahangiri, another merchant, who heard state media reporting that Israel had carried out three rounds of strikes after the ceasefire was announced.

Nevertheless, no strikes had been recorded in Tehran since the early morning, after a night in which residents were woken by explosions more numerous than previously in the war.

“Fortunately, we have survived,” said one relieved Tehrani taking advantage of the truce and the good weather to walk in the park, while nearby cafes were welcoming young people happy to be able to meet up again.

They were among those who had stuck it out in the capital, but the question remains whether those who fled Tehran will be convinced to return.

“We will see. I think that we will stay another week in the north to see how things develop,” said Amir, 28, who spoke to AFP by phone.

Amir said he “froze for a minute” on hearing that Trump had announced a ceasefire on social media in the middle of the night.

“It was really shocking. Trump just said he would think for two weeks before making a decision (to bomb Iran), but all of a sudden he bombed everywhere. He said he wasn’t pursuing regime change and all of a sudden, boom, peace. I really don’t know... about the ceasefire but honestly, I don’t think things will return to normal,” he said. Benyamin, 28, said he too was doubtful about peace but that he had no choice but to return to the capital from the shores of the Caspian Sea, because his income had been slashed.

