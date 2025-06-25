AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (9.7%)
Markets Print 2025-06-25

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2025 05:41am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 24, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t Mardan     Disc           Pakistan           22-06-2025
                                 Crude Oil      National Ship
OP-2              M.t            Disc           Pakistan Nation    22-06-2025
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship
OP-3              Ncc Sama       Disc           Alpine Marine      23-06-2025
                                 Mogas          Services
B-4               Bao Glory      Load Clinker   Bulk Shipping      23-06-2025
                                                Agencies
B-5               Aquavita       Load Clinker   Bulk Shipping      23-06-2025
                  Trust                         Agencies
B-6/B-7           Xin Fu Zhou    Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     23-06-2025
                                 Containers     Line Pak
B-10/B-11         Wadi Feran     Load           Bulk Shipping      18-06-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-11/B-12         Abu            Disc Dap       Bulk Shipping      17-06-2025
                  Al Abyad                      Agencies
B-13/B-14         Fareast        Disc           Seahawks           23-06-2025
                  Hamony         General Cargo
B-14/B-15         Lucky Hong     Disc           Seahawks           24-06-2025
                                 General Cargo
B-17/B-16         Bright         Disc Soya      Ocean Services     14-06-2025
                  Falcon         Bean Seeds
Nmb-1             Fahad 4        Load Rice      Noor Sons          06-06-2025
Nmb-1             Al Davi        Load Rice      Noor Sons          16-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Jasmin         Load Rice      Ocean World        16-06-2025
B-21              DDS Marina     Disc           Star Shipping      14-06-2025
                                 General Cargo
B-25/B-24         Bozburun M     Load Cement    Ocean Service      23-06-2025
B-26/B-27         Oocl Dalian    Dis/Load       Star Shipping      14-06-2025
                                 Containers
B-28/B-29         Xin Fu Zhou    Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     21-06-2025
                                 Containers     Line Pak
B-28/B-29         Kai Da         Dis/Load       Yaaseen
                  Hong Zhou      Containers     Shipping Lines     23-06-2025
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders
                  Salween        Containers     Ship Agency Pak    22-06-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Fsl Kelang     Dis/Load       Cma Cgm            23-06-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-3            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeders    23-06-2025
                  Phoenix        Containers     Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dds Marina        24-06-2025     Disc                           Star Shipping
                                 General Cargo
M.T Salamar       24-06-2025     Disc                       Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                               Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Xin Shan Tou      24-06-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Bao Success       24-05-2025     D/51900                         WMA Shipcare
                                 Rock Phosphate                      Services
Meghna Rose       24-06-2025     L/55000 Clinkers           Gearbulk Shipping
Spinnaker Sw      24-06-2025     L/30000                          Crystal Sea
                                 Barite Lumps                        Services
Nymph Thetis      25-06-2025     D/6500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Voula             25-06-2025     D/60000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Ital Universo     25-06-2025     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
One Readiness     25-06-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Veniz 1           25-06-2025     L/2000 Rice                      Ocean World
La Stella         25-06-2025     L/40000 Cement                Ocean Services
West Bay          25-06-2025     L/50000 Clinkers              Ocean Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Shanghai
Highway           24-06-2025     Car Carrier                                -
Cma Cgm Dalila    24-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Valence           24-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
Msc Falcon III    24-06-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Serene Sky     Cement         Bulk          June 23th, 2025
                                                Shipping
MW-4              Unicorn        Coal           Ocean World   June 21st, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              F-Charm        Coal           Ocean World   June 22nd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Siya Ram       Palm oil       Alpine        June 22nd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Tanja          Container      GAC           June 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Pacific        Gas oil        Trans Marine  June 23rd, 2025
                  Sarah
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Lyric          Canola         Ocean         June 20th, 2025
                  Harmony                       Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Qassar      LNG            GSA           June 23rd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              DS Cougar      Chemicals      Alpine        June 23rd, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
PVT Saturn        Palm oil       Alpine                       June 24th, 2025
EF Olivia         Container      O.N.E                                   -do-
MSC
Mediterranean     Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Tanja             Container      GAC                          June 24th, 2025
Siya Ram          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
DS Cougar         Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bow Panther       Palm oil       Alpine                       June 24th, 2025
Weco Malou        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Epic Santosa      LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
Pan Rapido        Pet Coke       Int. Ports &                            -do-
                                 Ship Serv
Valence           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Phoenix           Soya           Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
Ocean             Bean Seed
Nave Ceilo        Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Atlantic          Canola         Ocean Service                           -do-
Sakura
Handy             Pet Coke       Int. Ports &                            -do-
Stranger                         Ship Serv
Zoitsa Sigala     Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Flora             Corn           Blue Marinos                            -do-
Icarius           Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Serene-O          Gasoline       Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Falcon-III        Container      MSC PAK                      June 24th, 2025
FSL Kelang        Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                          June 25th, 2025
=============================================================================

