Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 24, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t Mardan Disc Pakistan 22-06-2025 Crude Oil National Ship OP-2 M.t Disc Pakistan Nation 22-06-2025 Shalamar Crude Oil Ship OP-3 Ncc Sama Disc Alpine Marine 23-06-2025 Mogas Services B-4 Bao Glory Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025 Agencies B-5 Aquavita Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025 Trust Agencies B-6/B-7 Xin Fu Zhou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 23-06-2025 Containers Line Pak B-10/B-11 Wadi Feran Load Bulk Shipping 18-06-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-11/B-12 Abu Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 17-06-2025 Al Abyad Agencies B-13/B-14 Fareast Disc Seahawks 23-06-2025 Hamony General Cargo B-14/B-15 Lucky Hong Disc Seahawks 24-06-2025 General Cargo B-17/B-16 Bright Disc Soya Ocean Services 14-06-2025 Falcon Bean Seeds Nmb-1 Fahad 4 Load Rice Noor Sons 06-06-2025 Nmb-1 Al Davi Load Rice Noor Sons 16-06-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 16-06-2025 B-21 DDS Marina Disc Star Shipping 14-06-2025 General Cargo B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Cement Ocean Service 23-06-2025 B-26/B-27 Oocl Dalian Dis/Load Star Shipping 14-06-2025 Containers B-28/B-29 Xin Fu Zhou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 21-06-2025 Containers Line Pak B-28/B-29 Kai Da Dis/Load Yaaseen Hong Zhou Containers Shipping Lines 23-06-2025 B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak 22-06-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Fsl Kelang Dis/Load Cma Cgm 23-06-2025 Containers Pakistan Sapt-3 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 23-06-2025 Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dds Marina 24-06-2025 Disc Star Shipping General Cargo M.T Salamar 24-06-2025 Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Xin Shan Tou 24-06-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Bao Success 24-05-2025 D/51900 WMA Shipcare Rock Phosphate Services Meghna Rose 24-06-2025 L/55000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping Spinnaker Sw 24-06-2025 L/30000 Crystal Sea Barite Lumps Services Nymph Thetis 25-06-2025 D/6500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Voula 25-06-2025 D/60000 Mogas Alpine Marine Services Ital Universo 25-06-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping One Readiness 25-06-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Veniz 1 25-06-2025 L/2000 Rice Ocean World La Stella 25-06-2025 L/40000 Cement Ocean Services West Bay 25-06-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Ocean Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Shanghai Highway 24-06-2025 Car Carrier - Cma Cgm Dalila 24-06-2025 Container Ship - Valence 24-06-2025 Container Ship - Msc Falcon III 24-06-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Serene Sky Cement Bulk June 23th, 2025 Shipping MW-4 Unicorn Coal Ocean World June 21st, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT F-Charm Coal Ocean World June 22nd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Siya Ram Palm oil Alpine June 22nd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Tanja Container GAC June 23rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Pacific Gas oil Trans Marine June 23rd, 2025 Sarah ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Lyric Canola Ocean June 20th, 2025 Harmony Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Qassar LNG GSA June 23rd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL DS Cougar Chemicals Alpine June 23rd, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= PVT Saturn Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025 EF Olivia Container O.N.E -do- MSC Mediterranean Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Tanja Container GAC June 24th, 2025 Siya Ram Palm oil Alpine -do- DS Cougar Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bow Panther Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025 Weco Malou Palm oil Alpine -do- Epic Santosa LPG Alpine -do- Pan Rapido Pet Coke Int. Ports & -do- Ship Serv Valence Container GAC -do- Phoenix Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Ocean Bean Seed Nave Ceilo Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Atlantic Canola Ocean Service -do- Sakura Handy Pet Coke Int. Ports & -do- Stranger Ship Serv Zoitsa Sigala Coal Ocean World -do- Flora Corn Blue Marinos -do- Icarius Rice Ocean Service -do- Serene-O Gasoline Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Falcon-III Container MSC PAK June 24th, 2025 FSL Kelang Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Hansa Africa Container GAC June 25th, 2025 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025