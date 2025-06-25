KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (June 24, 2025).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 M.t Mardan Disc Pakistan 22-06-2025
Crude Oil National Ship
OP-2 M.t Disc Pakistan Nation 22-06-2025
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship
OP-3 Ncc Sama Disc Alpine Marine 23-06-2025
Mogas Services
B-4 Bao Glory Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025
Agencies
B-5 Aquavita Load Clinker Bulk Shipping 23-06-2025
Trust Agencies
B-6/B-7 Xin Fu Zhou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 23-06-2025
Containers Line Pak
B-10/B-11 Wadi Feran Load Bulk Shipping 18-06-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-11/B-12 Abu Disc Dap Bulk Shipping 17-06-2025
Al Abyad Agencies
B-13/B-14 Fareast Disc Seahawks 23-06-2025
Hamony General Cargo
B-14/B-15 Lucky Hong Disc Seahawks 24-06-2025
General Cargo
B-17/B-16 Bright Disc Soya Ocean Services 14-06-2025
Falcon Bean Seeds
Nmb-1 Fahad 4 Load Rice Noor Sons 06-06-2025
Nmb-1 Al Davi Load Rice Noor Sons 16-06-2025
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-20 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 16-06-2025
B-21 DDS Marina Disc Star Shipping 14-06-2025
General Cargo
B-25/B-24 Bozburun M Load Cement Ocean Service 23-06-2025
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dalian Dis/Load Star Shipping 14-06-2025
Containers
B-28/B-29 Xin Fu Zhou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 21-06-2025
Containers Line Pak
B-28/B-29 Kai Da Dis/Load Yaaseen
Hong Zhou Containers Shipping Lines 23-06-2025
B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders
Salween Containers Ship Agency Pak 22-06-2025
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-2 Fsl Kelang Dis/Load Cma Cgm 23-06-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sapt-3 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeders 23-06-2025
Phoenix Containers Ship Agency Pak
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Dds Marina 24-06-2025 Disc Star Shipping
General Cargo
M.T Salamar 24-06-2025 Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship
Expected Arrivals
Xin Shan Tou 24-06-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Bao Success 24-05-2025 D/51900 WMA Shipcare
Rock Phosphate Services
Meghna Rose 24-06-2025 L/55000 Clinkers Gearbulk Shipping
Spinnaker Sw 24-06-2025 L/30000 Crystal Sea
Barite Lumps Services
Nymph Thetis 25-06-2025 D/6500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Voula 25-06-2025 D/60000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Ital Universo 25-06-2025 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
One Readiness 25-06-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Veniz 1 25-06-2025 L/2000 Rice Ocean World
La Stella 25-06-2025 L/40000 Cement Ocean Services
West Bay 25-06-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Ocean Services
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Shanghai
Highway 24-06-2025 Car Carrier -
Cma Cgm Dalila 24-06-2025 Container Ship -
Valence 24-06-2025 Container Ship -
Msc Falcon III 24-06-2025 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Serene Sky Cement Bulk June 23th, 2025
Shipping
MW-4 Unicorn Coal Ocean World June 21st, 2025
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT F-Charm Coal Ocean World June 22nd, 2025
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Siya Ram Palm oil Alpine June 22nd, 2025
2nd Container Terminal
QICT Tanja Container GAC June 23rd, 2025
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Pacific Gas oil Trans Marine June 23rd, 2025
Sarah
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Lyric Canola Ocean June 20th, 2025
Harmony Service
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL Al-Qassar LNG GSA June 23rd, 2025
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL DS Cougar Chemicals Alpine June 23rd, 2025
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
PVT Saturn Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025
EF Olivia Container O.N.E -do-
MSC
Mediterranean Container MSC PAK -do-
EXPECTED Departures
Tanja Container GAC June 24th, 2025
Siya Ram Palm oil Alpine -do-
DS Cougar Chemicals Alpine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Bow Panther Palm oil Alpine June 24th, 2025
Weco Malou Palm oil Alpine -do-
Epic Santosa LPG Alpine -do-
Pan Rapido Pet Coke Int. Ports & -do-
Ship Serv
Valence Container GAC -do-
Phoenix Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Ocean Bean Seed
Nave Ceilo Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Atlantic Canola Ocean Service -do-
Sakura
Handy Pet Coke Int. Ports & -do-
Stranger Ship Serv
Zoitsa Sigala Coal Ocean World -do-
Flora Corn Blue Marinos -do-
Icarius Rice Ocean Service -do-
Serene-O Gasoline Trans Marine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
MSC
Falcon-III Container MSC PAK June 24th, 2025
FSL Kelang Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Hansa Africa Container GAC June 25th, 2025
