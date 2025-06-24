AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-24

Asad Qaiser acquitted in PTI’s ‘Azadi March’ case

Fazal Sher Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser from a case registered against him in connection with the party’s Azadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Azhar Nadeem, while announcing his reserved judgment, acquitted Qaiser from a case registered at the Industrial Area Police Station.

Qaiser’s counsel, Aysha Khalid, appeared before the court.

During the previous hearing, the defence counsel, while arguing before the court, said that Qaiser has no prior criminal record, was not present at the protest site, and no incriminating material was recovered from him.

The lawyer further contended that the cases are politically motivated.

He requested the court to acquit his client in both cases.

The court adjourned hearing of a case registered at Margalla police station and acquitted the PTI leader from a case registered at Industrial Area police station.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued arrest warrants for PTI workers who failed to appear before in cases registered against them in connection with the PTI November 26 protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

