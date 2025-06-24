NA erupts into chaos over Bilawal’s speech

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly erupted into chaos on Monday as political tempers flared into an all-out brawl, triggered by a blistering speech from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

The flamboyant PPP leader, a pivotal ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), unleashed a relentless verbal assault on jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan – igniting a political firestorm in the House.

Bilawal lambasted Khan’s 2019 handling of India-Pakistan tensions, dismissing his response as mere posturing amid a real threat.

“When India struck, what did Imran do? Rename Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway,” Bilawal taunted. “Meanwhile, we downed six Indian fighter jets including three French Rafales. Imran’s action was praying after Jumma and we were the ones who walked the talk.”

PTI lawmakers exploded in outrage, chanting anti-Zardari and anti-Sharif slogans that drowned out attempts by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to speak. Treasury members formed a human shield around Aurangzeb’s seat, fending off the hostile opposition.

The scene worsened as the Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi and opposition MPs came to blows, forcing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s futile calls for order to be backed by security personnel.

PTI accused the NA Speaker’s security detail of bias, comparing them to “Gullu Butt,” the infamous PML-N loyalist linked to political violence.

Verbal attacks soon turned deeply personal. PTI’s Nisar Jutt accused Bilawal of squandering public funds on lavish US trips purportedly to “improve Pakistan’s image” post Pakistan-India conflict.

Karachi-based PPP lawmaker Agha Rafiullah took offence at Jutt’s insulting retort and below the belt remark, nearly sparking a fistfight before colleagues intervened.

With the assembly in turmoil, Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah suspended proceedings for nearly an hour, allowing cooler heads to regain control.

At the onset, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub also delivered a scathing critique, accusing PPP of shifting loyalties: “They don’t know if they want to sit with government or opposition.”

He branded the budget “dead on arrival,” blaming Asif Zardari for neglecting Sindh and bungling the Cholistan Canal project.

On the economic front, Ayub warned of a dangerous spiral: “Rising imports will weaken the rupee, balloon interest payments, and worsen the deficit.”

He also took a geopolitical swipe, noting, “First Israel attacked Iran, now the US. World oil reserves only last 14 days. On the day Israel struck, I said watch those reserves.”

Finally, Ayub demanded the government reconsider its controversial nomination of US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, arguing that Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites disqualify him from any peace accolade.

“This government must rethink nominating Trump for the Nobel,” he insisted.

