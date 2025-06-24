Safety Awareness Campaign 2025: NGC organises seminars at various grid stations

LAHORE: The National Grid Company of Pakistan (formerly NTDC) has launched a nationwide series of safety training seminars under “Safety Awareness Campaign 2025,” aimed at strengthening safety practices and enhancing public awareness, by ensuring compliance with directives of Nepra and equipping staff with essential knowledge and skills to achieve Zero Accident Goal.

Following the campaign, safety seminars were organized at 500kV grid stations; New Lahore, Yousafwala (Sahiwal), Gatti (Faisalabad), 220kV grid stations; New Kotlapkhpat, Wapda Town, Ravi, Ghazi Road, Bund Road, Shalamar, Sarfraznagar, Gujrat, Daharki, Jhmapir-II (Sindh) and Industrial-II Quetta.

The seminars focused on providing first aid, emergency response and key safety protocols relevant to field operations. Participants received hands-on training of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and were trained about emergency preparedness, safety procedures and the significance of life-saving techniques in operational environment. The NGC officers delivered technical presentations covering a range of critical safety topics, including substation and transmission line hazards, field inspection practices, standard of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and newly introduced Permit to Work (PTW) performa by the Nepra.

Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), firefighting and emergency preparedness sessions were also conducted by Rescue 1122 at some of the grid stations.

The seminars saw active participation from NGC staff across the Maintenance, Operations, P&I, Security and Admin departments.

Managing Director NGC, Engr Muhammad Shahid Nazir appreciated the Safety Awareness Campaign and stated that safety is fundamental to our operations. He commended all those involved for their dedication to fostering a culture that safeguards our workforce and infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025