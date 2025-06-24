AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-24

Safety Awareness Campaign 2025: NGC organises seminars at various grid stations

Recorder Report Published 24 Jun, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: The National Grid Company of Pakistan (formerly NTDC) has launched a nationwide series of safety training seminars under “Safety Awareness Campaign 2025,” aimed at strengthening safety practices and enhancing public awareness, by ensuring compliance with directives of Nepra and equipping staff with essential knowledge and skills to achieve Zero Accident Goal.

Following the campaign, safety seminars were organized at 500kV grid stations; New Lahore, Yousafwala (Sahiwal), Gatti (Faisalabad), 220kV grid stations; New Kotlapkhpat, Wapda Town, Ravi, Ghazi Road, Bund Road, Shalamar, Sarfraznagar, Gujrat, Daharki, Jhmapir-II (Sindh) and Industrial-II Quetta.

The seminars focused on providing first aid, emergency response and key safety protocols relevant to field operations. Participants received hands-on training of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and were trained about emergency preparedness, safety procedures and the significance of life-saving techniques in operational environment. The NGC officers delivered technical presentations covering a range of critical safety topics, including substation and transmission line hazards, field inspection practices, standard of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and newly introduced Permit to Work (PTW) performa by the Nepra.

Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), firefighting and emergency preparedness sessions were also conducted by Rescue 1122 at some of the grid stations.

The seminars saw active participation from NGC staff across the Maintenance, Operations, P&I, Security and Admin departments.

Managing Director NGC, Engr Muhammad Shahid Nazir appreciated the Safety Awareness Campaign and stated that safety is fundamental to our operations. He commended all those involved for their dedication to fostering a culture that safeguards our workforce and infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

nepra power sector NTDC NGC

Comments

200 characters

Safety Awareness Campaign 2025: NGC organises seminars at various grid stations

ST, duty exemptions on imported cotton, yarn being withdrawn, Aurangzeb tells NA: Govt taking steps to support cotton farmers, industry

WHT on sale of 15-year self-owned homes to end from July 1

Oil prices fall to over one-week lows as Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Pakistan govt presents Rs28.77bn charged expenditures

Digital payments: Pakistan PM forms three high-powered panels

SAB okays 0.5 MT import of sugar

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Pakistan govt to recover Rs1.938trn from power consumers in 6 years

PC to appoint FAs for more Discos to assess sell-off potential

OMCs not supplying enough fuel to pumps: PPDA

Read more stories