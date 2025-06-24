Lahore: CM pays surprise visit

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to Lahore city early in the morning and reviewed progress being made on different development projects.

She visited the new overhead bridge being built on the Walton Road and also inspected the newly constructed ‘Route 47’. CBD ‘Route 47’ has been made fully functional for general traffic and opened for regular traffic as well. ‘Route 47’ stretches four and a half kilometres long, two-way and comprises three-lane equipped with the latest infrastructure. ‘Route 47’, which links Kalma Chowk to Walton, is attributed to the freedom struggle of 1947.

Travelling from Gulberg to Walton via CBD ‘Route 47’ will be possible in a few minutes only. There is also a lane allocated for cyclists on ‘Route 47’ stretching about 2.5 kilometres long. Separate walkways have also been allocated for pedestrians and cyclists on the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover. Solar panels being installed at 912 megawatts on the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover will be able to generate one megawatt of electricity.

An artificial lake has been set up along the ‘Route 47’ highway to store 5 million gallons of rainwater, fountains and aeration systems have also been installed for beautification purposes. Various monuments have been installed to highlight the identity of the ‘Route 47’ highway. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while speaking on the occasion said, ‘Route 47’ is another significant milestone towards attaining a bright and sustainable future for Punjab. It is not just a mere road but highlights a new chapter of smart development in Punjab.”

