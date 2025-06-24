AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-24

Lahore: CM pays surprise visit

Recorder Report Published June 24, 2025 Updated June 24, 2025 08:30am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to Lahore city early in the morning and reviewed progress being made on different development projects.

She visited the new overhead bridge being built on the Walton Road and also inspected the newly constructed ‘Route 47’. CBD ‘Route 47’ has been made fully functional for general traffic and opened for regular traffic as well. ‘Route 47’ stretches four and a half kilometres long, two-way and comprises three-lane equipped with the latest infrastructure. ‘Route 47’, which links Kalma Chowk to Walton, is attributed to the freedom struggle of 1947.

Travelling from Gulberg to Walton via CBD ‘Route 47’ will be possible in a few minutes only. There is also a lane allocated for cyclists on ‘Route 47’ stretching about 2.5 kilometres long. Separate walkways have also been allocated for pedestrians and cyclists on the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover. Solar panels being installed at 912 megawatts on the Walton Railway Crossing Flyover will be able to generate one megawatt of electricity.

An artificial lake has been set up along the ‘Route 47’ highway to store 5 million gallons of rainwater, fountains and aeration systems have also been installed for beautification purposes. Various monuments have been installed to highlight the identity of the ‘Route 47’ highway. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while speaking on the occasion said, ‘Route 47’ is another significant milestone towards attaining a bright and sustainable future for Punjab. It is not just a mere road but highlights a new chapter of smart development in Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif

