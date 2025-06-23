AIRLINK 131.27 Decreased By ▼ -11.14 (-7.82%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.75%)
CPHL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.46 (-6.7%)
FCCL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-9.3%)
FFL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.41%)
FLYNG 49.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-8.01%)
HUBC 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.98%)
HUMNL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.68%)
KOSM 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-9.75%)
MLCF 76.33 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-6.17%)
OGDC 203.86 Decreased By ▼ -8.39 (-3.95%)
PACE 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.8%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-9.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-9.52%)
PIBTL 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
POWER 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.56%)
PPL 153.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-6.29%)
PRL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.89%)
PTC 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-7.98%)
SEARL 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-7.86%)
SSGC 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-9.77%)
SYM 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-8.8%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.07%)
TRG 51.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-9.86%)
WAVESAPP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.9%)
YOUW 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.97%)
BR100 11,774 Decreased By -1159 (-8.96%)
BR30 34,974 Decreased By -2109.6 (-5.69%)
KSE100 116,167 Decreased By -3855.8 (-3.21%)
KSE30 35,407 Decreased By -1125.9 (-3.08%)
Jun 23, 2025
US stocks flat after strikes on Iran

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2025 07:38pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Monday as markets took in stride the latest in the Iran-Israel conflict, including the weekend bombing of Iran ordered by US President Donald Trump.

US bombers attacked Iran’s heavily guarded and secretive nuclear enrichment sites, joining Israel’s military campaign to destroy the Iranian nuclear program.

On Monday, Israel struck Tehran and Iran fired missiles as the war between the longtime foes raged for its 11th day.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 42,216.90.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Stocks take a breather as investors assess geopolitics

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 5,975.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 19,421.62.

Markets have taken the US action in stride so far in the recognition that Iran has not retaliated and there has been no regional escalation ss far, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“There might be some unease in the market as a result of the US-led bombings, but there isn’t a fear of any meaningful economic fallout as a result of the US-led bombings,” O’Hare said.

Besides the Middle East, markets this week will digest key economic and inflation data, plus earnings from FedEx and Nike. Investors are also watching Capitol Hill for action on Trump’s sweeping fiscal and tax cut legislation.

