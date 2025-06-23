AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-23

Tahaffuz Marakaz: 33,893 individuals received aid: Punjab police

Recorder Report Published 23 Jun, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: Punjab Police’s Tahaffuz Marakaz are actively serving helpless and vulnerable segments of society.

Sharing the details, the spokesperson of Punjab Police said that during the current year, a total of 33,893 individuals received assistance at Tahaffuz Marakaz across Punjab, including Lahore. Among them were 16,483 women, 12,622 children, and 4,788 transgender persons.

In the provincial capital, Lahore, 534 individuals received help at the Tahaffuz Marakaz, including 382 women, 132 transgender persons, and 20 children. Across the province, 38 Tahaffuz Marakaz are providing daily support to vulnerable individuals, while 03 such marakaz are operating in Lahore.

Inspector General of Punjab Police said that the Tahaffuz Marakaz are vital source of assistance and rehabilitation for transgender persons and other vulnerable segments of society.

Transgender Victim Support Officers are providing preferential social and legal protection to individuals from their community. He directed to accelerate the outreach program to assist victims of gender-based crimes, social insecurity, exploitation, and violence. Immediate relief should be provided to victims of issues related to transgender persons, women, and children.

He further emphasized that the difficulties of underprivileged segments should be addressed with the support of allied institutions and welfare organizations.

