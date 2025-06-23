Tribal elder gunned down at Wadh

QUETTA: Tribal elder of Wadh Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal died while his son sustained injuries after unidentified gunmen opened fire at him at Arungi Awak area of Wadh in district Khuzdar on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, due to firing of unidentified armed man Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal died while his son Mir Mati-ur-Rehman sustained injuries. Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal is the brother of Chief of Jhalawan Awami Panel, Mir Shafiq-ur-Rehman Mengal and the son of former federal Minister and former Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar, Mir Muhammad Naseer Mengal.