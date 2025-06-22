Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warns of regional fallout

The Foreign Office issued a forceful condemnation on Sunday of the recent U.S. military strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that the attacks risked triggering a dangerous escalation across the region.

In its official response, the Foreign Office expressed “grave concern” over the “unprecedented escalation of tension and violence,” directly linking the U.S. strikes to what it termed “ongoing aggression against Iran” by Israel.

The statement emphasized that “these attacks violate all norms of international law” and affirmed Iran’s “legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter.”

The statement also carried an implicit rebuke of military action as a solution, stressing that “recourse to dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, remain the only viable pathway to resolve the crises in the region.”

Notably, Pakistan framed the conflict as a broader threat to stability, warning that “any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond.”

The statement also called for the protection of civilian lives and adherence to international humanitarian law.