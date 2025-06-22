Azma praises Maryam’s governance model

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz’s governance model is non-political and people-centric.

Responded to opposition allegations, Azma stated that in the past, democratic voices were suppressed in the House, but under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, every member now enjoys complete freedom of expression.

She emphasized that the current budget prioritizes public welfare. A substantial amount of Rs300 billion has been allocated for law and order, and the Punjab police have been equipped with modern weapons, transform them into an effective force against terrorism. Police posts have now been established across the province, even in remote riverine areas, she said.

Azma Bokhari highlighted that Rs811 billion have been allocated for the education sector. This includes school upgrades, establishment of modern IT labs, and provision of new furniture, distribution of Google certifications, laptops, and scholarships. She added that although a false case was filed against Shehbaz Sharif’s laptop scheme, its positive impact is now clearly visible.

In the health sector, Rs630 billion have been earmarked. This includes revamping of public hospitals, provision of free medicines, improvements in health clinics, and the deployment of young doctors. Medical services are now available at the Union Council level, and free medications are being provided for serious diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, and tuberculosis, she said.

On the matter of local government elections, Bokhari reminded the opposition that it was they who once dissolved elected local bodies in Punjab. She confirmed that the process for new local bodies’ elections is already underway.

