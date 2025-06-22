AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-22

Azma praises Maryam’s governance model

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz’s governance model is non-political and people-centric.

Responded to opposition allegations, Azma stated that in the past, democratic voices were suppressed in the House, but under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, every member now enjoys complete freedom of expression.

She emphasized that the current budget prioritizes public welfare. A substantial amount of Rs300 billion has been allocated for law and order, and the Punjab police have been equipped with modern weapons, transform them into an effective force against terrorism. Police posts have now been established across the province, even in remote riverine areas, she said.

Azma Bokhari highlighted that Rs811 billion have been allocated for the education sector. This includes school upgrades, establishment of modern IT labs, and provision of new furniture, distribution of Google certifications, laptops, and scholarships. She added that although a false case was filed against Shehbaz Sharif’s laptop scheme, its positive impact is now clearly visible.

In the health sector, Rs630 billion have been earmarked. This includes revamping of public hospitals, provision of free medicines, improvements in health clinics, and the deployment of young doctors. Medical services are now available at the Union Council level, and free medications are being provided for serious diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, and tuberculosis, she said.

On the matter of local government elections, Bokhari reminded the opposition that it was they who once dissolved elected local bodies in Punjab. She confirmed that the process for new local bodies’ elections is already underway.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

