Pakistan Print 2025-06-22

PPP delegation meets Fazl

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Saturday, met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed Budget-2025-26 and the political situation of the country.

The PPP delegation comprised Khursheed Ahmad Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Chaudhry Manzoor. Haroon Mehmood, Mufti Abrar Ahmed participated in the meeting.

The PPP delegation also inquired about the well-being of Maulana Asjad Mahmood.

PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUI F Khursheed Ahmad Shah

