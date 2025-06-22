Adviser says KP budget will be approved after consultation with IK

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr Saif has said that the provincial budget will be approved only after consultation with Imran Khan.

He emphasised that since the public voted for Imran Khan’s ideology, the approval of the budget is also conditional upon his consultation. He said that public will not tolerate any disrespect to their mandate under any circumstances. If any attempt is made to impose any kind of emergency in the province, the government will not last even a single day. He made it clear that the authority to dissolve the provincial assembly lies solely with the Chief Minister.

Barrister Saif asserted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province where a government truly representative of the public has been formed based on Form 45, whereas the federal and other provincial governments are relying on fake foundation of Form 47.

He concluded by saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the stronghold of PTI and that a ‘movement’ for Imran Khan’s release will also be led from here in full force.

