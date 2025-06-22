AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-22

Adviser says KP budget will be approved after consultation with IK

Recorder Report Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr Saif has said that the provincial budget will be approved only after consultation with Imran Khan.

He emphasised that since the public voted for Imran Khan’s ideology, the approval of the budget is also conditional upon his consultation. He said that public will not tolerate any disrespect to their mandate under any circumstances. If any attempt is made to impose any kind of emergency in the province, the government will not last even a single day. He made it clear that the authority to dissolve the provincial assembly lies solely with the Chief Minister.

Barrister Saif asserted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province where a government truly representative of the public has been formed based on Form 45, whereas the federal and other provincial governments are relying on fake foundation of Form 47.

He concluded by saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the stronghold of PTI and that a ‘movement’ for Imran Khan’s release will also be led from here in full force.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khyber pakhtunkhwa Imran Khan KP budget Dr Saif

Comments

200 characters

Adviser says KP budget will be approved after consultation with IK

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories