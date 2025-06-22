Punjab’s budget and Maryam Nawaz’s priorities

For a long time, budgets were seen as mere formality — voluminous documents weighing 15 to 20 kilograms, often relegated to scrap piles. However, Maryam Nawaz has shattered this perception. For the first time in Punjab’s history, the budget reflects not only numbers but real, tangible priorities for the public good.

In the fiscal year 2025–26, the Punjab government under Maryam Nawaz has made historic increases in allocations across key sectors. Education has received a 127 percent increase in funding, health 41 percent, agriculture 25 percent, local government 130 percent, law and order 131 percent, and transport an astonishing 359 percent. Moreover, the development budget has reached a historic level with an allocation of Rs 1,240 billion.

What sets this apart is not just the allocation on paper but real action on the ground. Over 700 kilometres of roads are currently under construction across the province. Beyond Lahore’s development plan, projects in other districts have also been approved. In just her first year in office, Maryam Nawaz’s government initiated nearly 100 public welfare projects — all funded through provincial resources, without relying on federal contributions.

In healthcare, her government has introduced free medicines in public hospitals for the first time in Punjab. An impressive Rs 80 billion has been allocated solely for this purpose. Additionally, a Universal Health Insurance Programme is being launched with a budget of Rs 25 billion to ensure affordable and quality medical care for all citizens.

The flagship project in health remains the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, which is rapidly progressing and expected to complete its first phase by 2025. Work is also under way on the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha, due to be completed by September this year.

In the realm of youth engagement and sports, the budget includes new schemes worth Rs 7.6 billion to build modern sports complexes in various cities. This is part of a broader strategy to provide healthy outlets and keep young people away from divisive and confrontational politics. The “Easy Business Programme” has disbursed Rs 70 billion in interest-free loans to youth and entrepreneurs, leading to the establishment of over 5,000 new businesses.

Education remains a top priority. The development budget for education has more than doubled — seeing over a 200 percent increase. Not only has this sector received funding, but major initiatives have been rolled out in schools and colleges, including infrastructure improvements and better resources.

Public hospitals are undergoing a successful revamping initiative. Many now match or even surpass private hospitals in quality, offering free diagnostics and medication — services previously unheard of in public facilities.

Unfortunately, opposition parties often reduce their role to theatrics — tearing up budget documents and causing disruptions in the assembly, acts that serve no benefit to the common citizen. Constructive criticism and viable suggestions are essential for a functioning democracy. Disagreements are natural in politics, but personal attacks cross into hostility.

Despite being numerically strong, the opposition remains fragmented and divided, inadvertently benefiting the ruling party. The government’s focus, meanwhile, is steadfast on Punjab’s 140 million residents. Development projects are being executed across the province — from Lahore to Attock and Rawalpindi to Sadiqabad — without discrimination.

Maryam Nawaz’s first year in office has addressed many injustices from the past. There is a visible shift in public perception — people are beginning to express satisfaction with the government’s direction. A key factor in her success is the guidance and political wisdom of Nawaz Sharif, a seasoned and visionary leader. His focus on public welfare has clearly influenced her governance model.

Maryam Nawaz’s strength lies in her ability to initiate people-centric projects that deliver real benefits. Today, Punjab leads other provinces in development and prosperity, primarily because public funds are being spent on the public itself. When citizens experience relief, they naturally see their leaders as their true well-wishers.

She has also played a vital role in strengthening the PML-N in Punjab. The recent by-election victory in Sambrial stands as a testament to that. Attempts to spread division and hatred in the province have been decisively countered through effective political strategy.

People are increasingly rejecting politics of violence and destruction, recognizing its detrimental impact. Maryam Nawaz and her team are working diligently to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Punjab.

Her cabinet includes two dynamic female ministers — Marriyum Aurangzeb and Azma Bukhari — who have made significant contributions. Maryam Nawaz frequently acknowledges and praises their efforts. Azma Bukhari, in particular, has proven herself a formidable spokesperson, not only promoting government initiatives but also effectively countering the opposition.

With a cabinet full of young, educated, and dedicated professionals, Maryam Nawaz’s government is working with commitment. The results of these efforts are becoming increasingly visible across the province, as Punjab strides confidently on the path of development and progress.

(The writer is the PRO of information minister Punjab)

