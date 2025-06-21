AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns India’s rejection of Indus Waters Treaty, warns of dangerous precedent

  • Foreign Office spokesperson emphasizes the treaty’s legal sanctity
BR Web Desk Published June 21, 2025

Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a strongly worded statement today condemning Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration that New Delhi would “never restore” the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling it a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

The rebuke comes amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors over water-sharing rights, a long-standing flashpoint in their fraught relationship.

India says it will never restore Indus water treaty with Pakistan

In its official response, the Foreign Office spokesperson emphasized the treaty’s legal sanctity, stating, “The Indus Waters Treaty is not a political arrangement, but an international treaty with no provision for unilateral action.”

The statement accused India of “brazen disregard” for its obligations under the 1960 World Bank-brokered agreement, which governs the sharing of the Indus River system’s waters between the two countries.

“India’s illegal announcement to hold the Treaty in abeyance constitutes a clear violation of international law, the provisions of the Treaty itself, and the fundamental principles governing inter-state relations,” the spokesperson asserted.

The statement further warned that such conduct “sets a reckless and dangerous precedent” and undermines global trust in treaty-based diplomacy.

The Foreign Office also condemned what it termed the “weaponization of water for political ends,” a pointed reference to Shah’s remarks, which were made ahead of elections in India’s Bihar state, where water-sharing disputes have long been a contentious issue.

“This irresponsible behavior contradicts established norms of responsible state behavior,” the spokesperson added, demanding that India “immediately rescind its unilateral and unlawful stance.”

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the treaty and vowed to “take all necessary measures” to safeguard its water rights, hinting at potential diplomatic or legal recourse.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, has survived multiple wars and crises but has faced mounting strain in recent years.

Indus Waters Treaty

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan condemns India’s rejection of Indus Waters Treaty, warns of dangerous precedent

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories