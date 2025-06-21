Pakistan condemns India’s rejection of Indus Waters Treaty, warns of dangerous precedent

Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a strongly worded statement today condemning Indian Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration that New Delhi would “never restore” the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling it a blatant violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

The rebuke comes amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors over water-sharing rights, a long-standing flashpoint in their fraught relationship.

India says it will never restore Indus water treaty with Pakistan

In its official response, the Foreign Office spokesperson emphasized the treaty’s legal sanctity, stating, “The Indus Waters Treaty is not a political arrangement, but an international treaty with no provision for unilateral action.”

The statement accused India of “brazen disregard” for its obligations under the 1960 World Bank-brokered agreement, which governs the sharing of the Indus River system’s waters between the two countries.

“India’s illegal announcement to hold the Treaty in abeyance constitutes a clear violation of international law, the provisions of the Treaty itself, and the fundamental principles governing inter-state relations,” the spokesperson asserted.

The statement further warned that such conduct “sets a reckless and dangerous precedent” and undermines global trust in treaty-based diplomacy.

The Foreign Office also condemned what it termed the “weaponization of water for political ends,” a pointed reference to Shah’s remarks, which were made ahead of elections in India’s Bihar state, where water-sharing disputes have long been a contentious issue.

“This irresponsible behavior contradicts established norms of responsible state behavior,” the spokesperson added, demanding that India “immediately rescind its unilateral and unlawful stance.”

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the treaty and vowed to “take all necessary measures” to safeguard its water rights, hinting at potential diplomatic or legal recourse.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, has survived multiple wars and crises but has faced mounting strain in recent years.