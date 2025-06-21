AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

PTI’s propaganda cell echoes Indian media’s narrative: Azma

Published June 21, 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the narrative propagated by Indian media is being replicated and amplified by a specific propaganda cell affiliated with PTI, which is an extremely dangerous trend against national interest.

Speaking to the media at the Punjab Assembly, she said that spreading any news on social media without verification falls under the category of propaganda. “Such behaviour is not only misleading but also harmful to national security,” she emphasised.

Azma Bokhari further remarked that certain individuals spread sensational content on social media but neither apologise nor properly retract their posts, by which time the misinformation has already reached innocent and unsuspecting citizens.

She stressed the need for firm legal and administrative action against such elements to ensure that no one in the future can engage in such anti-national campaigns with impunity.

She added that the dissemination of false and fabricated information on social media is an attempt to create mistrust between state institutions and the public—something that will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Azma Bokhari called for decisive action against these propaganda trolls to eliminate any potential threats to national security.

PTI Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister

