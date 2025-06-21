AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
National Identity Card Rules, 2002: NADRA makes major amendments

Fazal Sher Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made major amendments to the National Identity Card Rules, 2002, aiming to modernise the identification system, eliminate forgery, and enhance overall security.

Following the direction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, NADRA prepared a comprehensive reform proposal which was approved by the federal cabinet.

The NADRA has now initiated the implementation phase of these reforms, said a senior official, adding that the reforms aim to curb fake registrations and effectively prevent child trafficking.

According the new rules, registration of birth at the Union Council will now be mandatory for acquiring a B-Form. Children under the age of 3 will no longer be required to provide biometric data or photographs, it says.

However, children between 3 and 10 years must provide a photograph and undergo an IRIS scan.

For children aged 10 to 18 years, a photograph, biometric data, and an IRIS scan will be mandatory, it says.

As per the rules each child will be issued a separate B-Form with a validity period mentioned. Existing B-Forms will not be cancelled, but a new B-Form will be mandatory for passport issuance, it says.

It says that the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) has been granted the status of a legal document.

Applicants will now be required to submit a declaration verifying the accuracy of the information provided in the FRC, it says, adding citizens will be able to obtain the FRC based solely on NADRA’s records.

It says that all family members, including those previously unregistered, must now be entered into the system. Citizens can verify or update their family data through NADRA offices or via the mobile application, it says

According to the rules details of all spouses and children of men with multiple marriages will now be included in the FRC. Women will have the option to include either their father’s or husband’s name on their identity card as per their preference, it says.

It says that decisions regarding cancellation, confiscation, or restoration of CNIC cards must now be made within 30 days.

The NADRA has also incorporated most features of smart cards into the non-chip-based ID cards, which will now be issued at a lower cost and within a shorter timeframe. These new cards will include both Urdu and English credentials along with a QR code, without any additional fee, it says.

