AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

KP assembly withholds proceedings on passage of budget

Recorder Report Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 07:00am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly withheld proceeding on the passage of the provincial budget for financial year 2025-26 and linked its approval with the meeting of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with the jailed PTI’s Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan.

The assembly begins proceeding with Speaker Babar Saleem Swati in the chair on Friday, but the speaker announced the adjournment of the proceeding till Monday.

The Speaker said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has told in unequivocal terms that till their meeting with their imprisoned founding chair Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, they neither begin the process of the passage of the provincial budget nor could pass it.

Although the Speaker of the KP Assembly have had announced on Thursday that discussion on the demands for grants and cut motions of the legislator will begin on Friday, but, as voting on the on demands for grants and cut motions is part of the process of the approval of budget; therefore, in light of the decision of the chief minister and party, they could not carry the agenda forward.

The Speaker then adjourned the proceedings of the house till Monday (June 23, 2025.

Earlier, taking the floor of the house, leader of the opposition, Dr Ibadullah said by expressing no-confidence on them, the provincial government is setting up a new tradition.

Separately, a high-level delegation of opposition members from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Friday to express their concerns over the conduct of the Chief Minister and ongoing political developments in the province. The delegation is scheduled to meet the Governor again tomorrow for further consultation.

Talking to the legislators, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the concerns raised by the opposition members, saying, “Their concerns are valid. It is becoming evident that the affairs of the province appear to be directed from a prison cell in Adiala Jail.”

The ongoing consultations between the Governor and opposition parties underscore the rising political tension in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the emerging debate over the legitimacy and transparency of the provincial administration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP Assembly PTI Imran Khan KP budget Babar Saleem Swati KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Budget 2025 26 KP budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

KP assembly withholds proceedings on passage of budget

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories