UK Health Agency offers technical assistance

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said the Punjab government is committed to providing the best health facilities to the people.

After the establishment of the Public Health Lab Network, we will be able to respond effectively to infectious diseases, he said during a meeting with the senior leadership of UK Health Security Agency in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education regarding the establishment of IDSR Laboratory Network in Punjab.

Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mehmood Rahmani, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Muhammad Waseem, Dean Institute of Public Health Prof. Saira Afzal, Dr Saeed Akhtar, National Institute of Health, Public Health Lab and other officers were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Country and Emro Lead UK HSA Dr. Muhammad Sartaj also requested the Punjab government for technical assistance for the Public Health Lab Network.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique appreciated the offer of technical assistance by the delegation for the establishment of the Public Health Lab Network.

