AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

India defeated on battlefield, diplomatic front: Bilawal

Monitoring Desk Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: After leading a diplomatic mission to Europe and the US in the wake of Pakistan-India clashes, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday that Islamabad defeated New Delhi on the battlefield and diplomatic front.

Bilawal received a warm welcome from the PPP leaders and workers in Karachi upon returning to the country on Friday.

The Bilawal-led high-level diplomatic delegation visited world major capitals during the 11-day tour. It presented Pakistan’s stance and highlighted New Delhi’s provocations and aggression against Islamabad.

It also cautioned the international community about India’s increasingly aggressive stance and its potential to destabilise South Asia.

Addressing the workers Friday, he said that the high-level delegation visited major capitals in the US, UK and Europe on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal said the delegation presented Pakistan’s message of peace, the country’s stance on Kashmir dispute, Indus Waters Treaty and counterterrorism. “India must comply with int’l law, Indus Waters Treaty, or Pakistan will fight another war,” warned PPP chief.

The former foreign minister credited the tireless efforts of Pakistani ambassadors across the globe for the country’s victory on the diplomatic front.

The PPP chief said India had also attacked Pakistan in 2019 during the government of Imran Khan but “he did not respond to New Delhi properly”. He claimed that Islamabad gave a solid response to New Delhi both on the battlefield and diplomatically after the arch-rival used Kashmir to attack Pakistan.

“It is our historic victory as the world accepted that Kashmir is not a bilateral but a global issue,” said Bilawal while pointing towards US President Trump’s statement offering mediation on the longstanding issue.

He also claimed that the statement from the head of the US military to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts in counterterrorism and calling Islamabad a “phenomenal partner in war against terror” was also a prove of the success of his diplomatic mission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Pakistan and India Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

India defeated on battlefield, diplomatic front: Bilawal

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories