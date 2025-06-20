AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-20

High-level body to ensure recovery of all CDA dues

Nuzhat Nazar Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to recover outstanding dues and boost the financial health of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), a high-level meeting was held at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Acting Chairman Talat Mehmood, in line with the directives of Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Member Environment, DG Recovery, DG Building Control, DG Planning, DG Resources, Head of Treasury CDA, Chief Officer of MCI, Deputy DG Enforcement, and Director DMA. The Finance Wing of CDA presented a comprehensive briefing on the current financial standing of the authority.

It was informed that a high-level committee led by DG Recovery has been constituted to ensure recovery of all outstanding dues in close coordination with relevant CDA formations. The committee has formulated a detailed action plan targeting recovery of pending payments, including property and development charges, water charges, installment arrears of auctioned residential and commercial plots, transfer fees, and other dues.

According to officials, CDA will utilise all available legal avenues to recover these dues, which will be reinvested in Islamabad’s development, beautification, and civic improvement projects. Citizens who have pending liabilities with any CDA department have been urged to settle their dues before June 30, 2025, to avoid fines, penalties, and potential legal actions.

Failure to comply by the deadline may result in heavy penalties, sealing or auctioning of properties, and publication of defaulters’ names and property details in newspapers. The CDA has stated it will not be responsible for any reputational damage caused by such actions.

To facilitate the public, the CDA’s One Window Facilitation Centre will remain open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily until the deadline. This extended timing aims to help citizens clear their dues and avoid punitive measures.

Acting Chairman Talat Mehmood reiterated that, under the direct supervision of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, swift legal action will be taken against all individuals or institutions failing to comply with the recovery notices. He added that the recovery initiative is being personally overseen by the top Islamabad administration to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely execution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Capital Development Authority CDA CDA outstanding dues

Comments

200 characters

High-level body to ensure recovery of all CDA dues

PM Shehbaz speaks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

KSE-100 Index closes flat after volatile trading

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Lucky Cement says ‘unidentified flying object’ hit Iraq plant

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

Pakistan signs $4.5bn loans with local banks to ease power sector debt

PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Pakistan to lease ships for PNSC to curb $4bn forex drain

Field Marshal underscores potential for broader US-Pakistan ties

Read more stories