High-level body to ensure recovery of all CDA dues

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to recover outstanding dues and boost the financial health of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), a high-level meeting was held at CDA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Acting Chairman Talat Mehmood, in line with the directives of Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Member Environment, DG Recovery, DG Building Control, DG Planning, DG Resources, Head of Treasury CDA, Chief Officer of MCI, Deputy DG Enforcement, and Director DMA. The Finance Wing of CDA presented a comprehensive briefing on the current financial standing of the authority.

It was informed that a high-level committee led by DG Recovery has been constituted to ensure recovery of all outstanding dues in close coordination with relevant CDA formations. The committee has formulated a detailed action plan targeting recovery of pending payments, including property and development charges, water charges, installment arrears of auctioned residential and commercial plots, transfer fees, and other dues.

According to officials, CDA will utilise all available legal avenues to recover these dues, which will be reinvested in Islamabad’s development, beautification, and civic improvement projects. Citizens who have pending liabilities with any CDA department have been urged to settle their dues before June 30, 2025, to avoid fines, penalties, and potential legal actions.

Failure to comply by the deadline may result in heavy penalties, sealing or auctioning of properties, and publication of defaulters’ names and property details in newspapers. The CDA has stated it will not be responsible for any reputational damage caused by such actions.

To facilitate the public, the CDA’s One Window Facilitation Centre will remain open from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily until the deadline. This extended timing aims to help citizens clear their dues and avoid punitive measures.

Acting Chairman Talat Mehmood reiterated that, under the direct supervision of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, swift legal action will be taken against all individuals or institutions failing to comply with the recovery notices. He added that the recovery initiative is being personally overseen by the top Islamabad administration to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely execution.

